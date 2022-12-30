Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Walland woman Thursday night, Dec. 29 after they said she threatened them with a dog. Jessie Durah Jennings, 34, Fred Jennings Road, has been charged with aggravated assault and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search.
Deputies responded Thursday evening to a report of a man and woman who said they were trying to pick up their son from his home. The two said their son’s wife, Jennings, was highly intoxicated and belligerent, and that she had been aggressive to the woman in the past.
Deputies arrived at the residence and met Jennings outside, but said she quickly turned away and walked inside the house. They stood at the door to make sure she was not trying to flee or get a weapon and said she became belligerent and insisted they stay outside.
According to a police report, Jennings had a “large dog crate with a dog inside” and she stood by the crate while opening one of the two latches on the crate. Jennings allegedly told deputies “everything was her husband’s fault and she would have to let her dog out.”
Deputies said they warned her they would take appropriate action to protect themselves, but said Jennings reached for the second latch. They entered the residence and tried to stop her from opening the crate, which they said led to a struggle before two deputies managed to handcuff her.
Deputies also said Jennings tried to pull away while being escorted to a patrol car and had to be subdued against the front of the car. She was transported without further incident to the Blount County Correctional Facility at 11:08 p.m. Dec. 29. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
