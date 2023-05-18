Blount County Sheriff’s deputies charged a Walland woman with vehicular assault Tuesday, May 16 after she was involved in a crash that injured five people Saturday. Juana Baltazar Najera, 41, Presley Way, was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash.
According to a police report, deputies responded at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday to a report of a crash with injuries on Ellejoy Road near Hobert Hayes Road. Upon arrival, they found a white Ford van lying on its side at the bottom of an embankment and a red Kia Sedona with heavy driver-side damage off the side of the road. A man and woman, both occupants of the van, were being treated by American Medical Response medics.
Witnesses told deputies that the woman being treated, later identified as Najera, had been weaving in its lane and ran off the road before overcorrecting, swerving into oncoming traffic and striking the Kia. A crash report lists the driver of the Kia, a 40-year-old Walland woman, and two of her juvenile passengers as having sustained minor injuries, although none were transported to the hospital.
Deputies said they found two open 12-packs of beer in the van alongside 10 empty beer containers. They also said Najera’s license was revoked due to a previous DUI conviction.
Najera was transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries, and her passenger, a 26-year-old Walland man, was also transported to Blount Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Deputies arrested her when she was released at 3:56 p.m. May 16 and charged her with three counts of vehicular assault, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, driving while license revoked and driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $40,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. May 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
