Trinity Dental Clinic, a Blount County nonprofit that's provided low-cost dental care for this community's uninsured adults for 16 years, has hired Raeann Reihl as its executive director.
Reihl started her position earlier this month, previously serving as assistant director of housing at Maryville College. Additionally, she spent time on the staff of New Hope Blount County Children's Advocacy Center.
Trinity, which is also known as Trinity Health Ministries, got its start in 2006 with help from the Tennessee Baptist Nurses Association, and is the only dental clinic in Blount County that provides this service. Fees are generally $10 to $40 for exams, x-rays, cleanings, etc. Extractions and dentures are also part of the services offered to those 21 and older.
To date, the ministry has recorded 30,000 patient visits.
The hiring of Reihl will help Trinity restart some of its programs that have been put on hold, such as dental cleanings, and she will be adding dentists to the staff to increase the number of patients being seen.
"My biggest goal is to build out our dentists and staffing to serve patients," Reihl said. "We want to work with dental hygiene students who are eager to learn, to support our hygiene program. The big goal is to revitalize programs already in place and breathe fresh life into our dentures program."
That to-do list also includes updates on the building that's housed this ministry from the start. Reihl said looking for more grant money for programs is another goal.
Tom Coulter has served as board president since Trinity opened. He said it was time to bring on a leader who can concentrate on moving forward. A vital part o the staff, Benalee Hutsell, retired recently. She was administrative director.
"Benalee had spent all of her time running the day-to-day operations," Coulter said. "Coulter spent a lot of time on reports and other required paperwork.
"Consequently, we couldn't do anything to look to the future or market ourselves or plan expansions," Coulter said. "We stayed busy with the status quo. We needed to remedy that."
The pandemic was a slowdown for Trinity, which closed its doors the first three months, back in spring 2020. But the clinic found a way to keep on providing services, having patients wait in their cars to be seen.
"I think a lot of dental care got put on the wayside," Reihl said. Patients put procedures off because of the pandemic. She said she is ready to get to work to help the uninsured get the help they need.
Trinity is currently open two days per week. Reihl said that will increase with the addition of more staff. They are seeking volunteer dentists who can donate hours each month, as well as other support staff.
Melody McCarter has been on staff at Trinity for 12 years. As the clinical director, she is involved in every aspect of the clinic. Reihl said she is the brains behind the whole operation.
When Trinity opened 16 years ago, Coulter said they were expecting to see a long line of retired dentists at the door who wanted to volunteer, but that didn't happen. Mainly it was because the dentists were still required to keep their licensure and also insurance, which is costly.
A few years ago, the clinic started forming partnerships with dental schools who could provide students. Recent graduates have come here to work as well.
"It is a good place for them to learn," he said.
Reihl added that partnerships with Tennessee Wesleyan and Lincoln Memorial are being formed. "Those are some hopeful relationships we can build on," she said.
Fundraising and publicity are other areas where Reihl hopes to serve as executive director. Events that bring people together have been missed over the last few years, she said. And services don't mean a thing if no one knows about them, this executive director can attest to. Nonprofits have to keep getting the word out about what they do.
"People forget we are here because we are not as flashy about things," Reihl said. "We are still here. We are still doing good work. And we still want to serve Blount Countians."
