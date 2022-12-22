Volunteers are hosting a warming center at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville for the entirety of the Christmas weekend. The shelter officially opened to the homeless at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, and may remain open around the clock until Tuesday morning.
Dr. Phil Hoffman, one of the program’s main organizers, said this is the longest stretch the shelter has ever been open in five years of operation. He said this weekend’s need is unusually great, meaning the shelter, which is usually only open on nights, will remain so during the day.
“Two years ago, on Christmas day, the temperatures didn’t get above the mid-20s. We had volunteers stay in all day on Christmas day,” he said. “This year, the cold spell happens to coincide with not only Christmas weekend, but also the four days the library is closed, and that’s where a lot of those folks go in the day to keep warm.”
The warming center is a volunteer-led program started by the United Way of Blount County. Hoffman said the goal was not just to number homeless individuals in the county, but to care for them as well.
The center usually opens whenever the forecast dips below 25 degrees at night, a number which Hoffman doesn’t love. He would prefer to keep a much higher threshold, but that just isn’t feasible at the moment. This weekend, however, temperatures are expected to drop to single digits. To combat the dangerous temperatures, the center will remain open around the clock. Despite the unusual need, Hoffman said he has seen incredible support from the community.
“I would say I was surprised at the outpouring of love and support if it weren’t Blount County,” he said. “I’ve been answering phone calls since Monday of people stepping up individually and churches stepping up. It’s been incredible.”
Due to the abundance of donations and volunteers, Hoffman said his main need this weekend is prayers and support from the community. One person, he said, had already called to tell him they would be transporting someone to the warming center themselves.
“My wish is for prayers to get people out of the cold,” he said. “Because this is available and people want to help, and I don’t want anyone freezing to death.”
The warming center will be at First Baptist through Monday morning, when it will move to Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 314 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville during the day. Whether the center will remain open Monday night will depend on the forecast.
