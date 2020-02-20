Blount County's warming shelter will be open Thursday and Friday when temperatures could drop in the low 20s.
The warming shelter at First Baptist Church of Maryville will be open tonight, Feb. 20, beginning at 7 p.m. until the next morning, and then from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, according to a post on United Way of Blount County's Facebook page.
The church provides an evening meal and breakfast.
This is warming shelter's second year of operation. The church said it typically will open if temperatures are expected to drop below 25 degrees for 24 hours.
A white flag is posted outside the building when the shelter is open.
