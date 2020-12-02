Despite Tuesday night’s frigid temperature of 22 degrees, only seven homeless people accessed the warming shelter at First Baptist Church in Maryville.
Only four of the seven stayed the night. The others grabbed a meal and warm clothes and left, FBC Maryville Pastor and Family Life Center Director Drew Goins said.
“We usually have many more than that — twice as many,” said Family Promise’s Phil Hoffman, who helps organize the shelter. “We rarely have less than seven or eight. Really peculiar last night.”
In past years, the highest number of shelter seekers was 17; the lowest was four, Goins said.
The lack of people accessing the shelter could be credited to the center’s open time of 7 p.m., Hoffman said, adding that people usually have found their sleeping places by then. Another reason could be the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoffman said.
“I think the last couple of months may have changed some of their patterns a little bit more than we realized,” Goins said in agreement. “There’s a couple of our regulars that we know about that we haven’t seen in a while, so I don’t know if they’ve crashed on a cousin’s couch or what. Because of the COVID, it’s restricted them a little and changed some of their behaviors. “
Before of the COVID-19 pandemic, FBC Maryville offered daytime shelter and showers to the homeless, but when the church shut down in-person gatherings in March, the homeless resources went, too.
Months after the initial lockdown, FBC reopened in-person services and Bible studies, but continued to halt access to Family Life Center resources.
The limited access to the center on ordinary occasions could have led homeless people not to access the resource in extreme situations.
“(M)aybe it’s because the life center’s been closed for months and they weren’t expecting it,” Hoffman said.
The warming shelter at FBC Maryville opens from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on nights when temperatures drop to 25 degrees and below.
Organizers weren’t sure if the warming center was going to open in the late winter months of 2020 because of the pandemic, namely because FBC still hadn’t opened up the Family Life Center.
But on Tuesday, Nov. 24, the FBC group that gathers weekly to determine the ways the church can help flatten the coronavirus curve in Blount County decided the warming shelter could open because of the rapidly cooling weather.
During that meeting, the group — which is made up of FBC staff, state Rep. Bob Ramsey and three physicians — also decided to shut down in-person church gatherings for two weeks while viewing the stark increase in COVID-19 cases in Blount County.
On Monday, Nov. 30, the county saw its highest number of new virus cases with 221. There were 11 new cases on Dec. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.