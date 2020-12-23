The warming shelter at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, will open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, Dec. 24-26, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for the homeless.
Temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 21 degrees in the early morning hours of Christmas Day and to 24 degrees the day after.
The warming shelter opens when temperatures reach 25 degrees or lower.
Those who access the shelter will have access to a place to sleep, shower and hot meal.
This is the warming shelter’s third year in operation. It functions financially through a one-time United Way of Blount County grant.
Because of the pandemic, shelter volunteers have been hard to come by, organizer Dr. Phil Hoffman said. Many of the past shelter volunteers have been elderly and more susceptible to the dangerous effects of COVID-19, he said.
Those interested in volunteering at the warming shelter tonight or any other cold night this season can contact uwbc@unitedwayblount.org.
