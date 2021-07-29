Ramsey Cascade Trail will be closed Friday, July 30, to allow trail crews to further assess a washout approximately 2½ miles from the trailhead, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Thursday.
The washout was reported after heavy rains came through the area earlier this week. Further information will be available after the assessment is conducted regarding the potential duration of the closure, the park stated in a news release.
The 4-mile Ramsey Cascade trail lies in the Greenbrier Area of the park and provides the only access to the 90-foot-tall Ramsey Cascades.
For more information about trail closures, visit www.nps.gov/grsm or call the Backcountry Information Office at 865-436-1297.
