With temperatures expected to dip into the 20s this weekend, volunteers are preparing to open a warming center at First Baptist Church of Maryville for Saturday and Sunday nights.
When the temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Fahrenheit or lower the center opens from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., offering people without a home an evening meal, cots on which to sleep and breakfast in the morning.
With the first opening of the winter season coming about two weeks earlier than normal, Dr. Phil Hoffman, who overseas the program, has been reaching out to previous volunteers to ensure they are ready to serve.
Numerous churches have pitched in since the center first opened in the winter of 2018-19, Maryville College students in the Bonner Scholars program, even co-workers from Roane State Community College. “It’s truly a blessing to be able to work this,” Hoffman said.
Usually four to five volunteers set up the cots, bring in the food, serve guests, clean up and are finished by 9 p.m., with designated volunteers remaining overnight.
“The food comes from everywhere,” Hoffman said, with contributions ranging from casseroles to gift cards the volunteers can use to pick up meals. “Blount County has a big heart.”
While a January count of the homeless population in Blount County put the number at 180, the true number is hard to pin down. Hoffman said if you see someone carrying a backpack who isn’t a high school or college student, that person probably is homeless.
Serving at the warming center is a way for people to help without a lot of time or money invested.
The threshold for when the warming center opens isn’t based on comfort levels but what’s possible right now. “If it’s under 30, you’re going to be open almost the entire winter,” Hoffman explained. In the first years the trigger for opening was 20 degrees.
Last winter the warming center was open 18 nights, serving an average of about a dozen people a night. Sometimes the number rises to around 20.
A white flag in front of the church at 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, across from the Blount County Courthouse, signals when the center will be open. The Blount County Mayor’s Office, United Way of Blount County and A Place to Stay also post notices on social media.
Word travels. Hoffman said last winter a woman walked from the area of McGhee Tyson Airport to the warming center wearing sneakers and a hooded sweatshirt, no boots or coat.
During what Hoffman called “COVID Christmas,” in December 2020, volunteers showed up to keep the warming center open three nights in a row — and all Christmas Day — because of subfreezing temperatures.
With the center closing at 7 a.m., he noted, “Sometimes we’re turning them out in the morning in the coldest part of the day.” With holiday closures they wouldn’t have had another place to go, he explained.
For information about volunteering email uwbc@unitedwayblount.org.
