When the spring winds blow through the columnesque trees lining Knoxville’s Lynnhurst Cemetery in the predawn darkness next weekend, the ghosts of men they never knew will keep them company.
For Suzette and John Donovan of Maryville, it’s Suzette’s father, Lt. Eugene J. Majure, killed in action on Aug. 18, 1966, while saving the lives of members of his U.S. Army Airborne platoon. Only 10 months old at the time, Donovan — a former City of Maryville planning commissioner and assistant to the president of Maryville College — knows her dad only through the stories of family members and fellow servicemen, she told The Daily Times recently.
For Dave Daniels, a former U.S. Navy petty officer and the director of military outreach and transfer recruiting at Maryville College, they’re the brothers-in-arms who served in a conflict that was before his time, but whose legacy he feels duty-bound to nurture and protect, he said.
Both Donovan and Daniels will be part of the volunteers at Lynnhurst this week when “The Wall That Heals” — a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. that’s 375 feet in length and 7 ½ feet high at its tallest point — is displayed from Thursday through April 24. After a 10 a.m. ceremony on opening day, it will be open to visitation around the clock until 2 p.m. April 24, and the role of both veteran and daughter of a veteran is to provide comfort to those who might need it.
“I don’t have service in my family that dates back that far, but what I do have is my time in service to draw on,” Daniels said. “While those are two very different times, I’ve talked to a lot of Vietnam vets in my daily walk, and it’s a little easier to talk sometimes when you don’t have to talk, if that makes sense.
“What I mean by that is that sometimes we have conversations without words, but they know I’m here. I will never understand the magnitude of their service — what they saw and what they endured, because life in the military for me was just not that way — but there’s a mutual respect, because I served.”
For Donovan, the wall — The Wall That Heals and the permanent memorial in Washington, D.C., as well as its various iterations both virtual and physical — is a way of connecting to the father whose presence in her life is built on the stories of others who knew him … including many who found his name on those various walls, she said.
“‘The Wall That Heals’ is ¾ of the size of the one in Washington. Others are very portable, but this one feels more real, more like an opportunity for healing,” she said. “I went to The Virtual Wall (a digital recreation of the actual monument) before I went to the real one, and I found people who left messages for my dad, and a catalog of things that had been left for my dad.
“There was a dog tag … flowers … a green woolen blanket, and I just always wondered who left them, but I don’t know. You see those things, and you know that people left them for a reason, and now people in East Tennessee can go visit ‘The Wall That Heals’ for their own reasons. And because its open 24 hours a day, they can go sit in the quiet in the middle of the night, if they want.”
Although the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution authorized the use of military force in Vietnam in 1964, the United States first sent Green Berets to the Southeast Asian country in 1960. Until 1973, when U.S. forces finally withdrew, as many as 500 American deaths per week were recorded at the war’s peak, with more than 500,000 troops deployed there at the height of the war in 1969.
By that point, Majure had been dead for three years. When the Donovans and their children finally made the pilgrimage to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to find his name among the more than 58,000 American casualties etched onto it, the emotions were overwhelming, she said.
“There’s a lot of emotion there, because when you walk in, the wall is just so low, but then you see the escalation of it, and you see all these names,” she said. “My dad enlisted. He wanted to be a Special Forces officer, but there was also a draft at the time, and there are so many people on that wall who didn’t ask to go, whose names were just pulled out of a hat. And when you see all of the things left for them — dog tags, roses, pieces of poetry, quilts, combat boots with dog tags hanging out — it’s just so overwhelming, you don’t even have words for it.”
For Daniels, the camaraderie of military brotherhood is made all the more powerful by those tokens and mementos, because as a veteran who served alongside men who were willing to fight and die with one another should the need have arisen, he can only imagine how stronger those bonds were under the duress of combat.
“When you’re over there, they’re your brothers on your right and on your left. They’re all you’ve got,” he said. “At the end of the day, whether you enlisted or were drafted, you’re thinking about your life expectancy. For me, when I look at those names on the wall, it’s bittersweet, because irrespective of what put these guys there, they did their jobs, and some of them didn’t come home.”
And that, he added, is why he’ll volunteer next weekend. Overnight or under the bring Tennessee sun; in darkness or in pouring spring thunderstorms: He’ll stand watch, in a sense, because those named on that memorial did so all those years ago.
“It’s impossible to explain what you’re looking at when you stand in front of that wall,” he said. “You can talk about it, and you can create this picture in your mind, but until you actually see it, and you can feel the etchings on the wall, you don’t know. It just hits different.”
That she and her husband can provide comfort for those whose wounds haven’t fully healed and whose grief needs the closure of seeing a name on the wall in person is an honor, Donovan said. It’s an honor for her … but also for the father she never got to know, killed in a war on the other side of the world. And when she sees others who visit a replica of the monument erected in memory of him and his fellow service members, being a comforting presence is her way of expressing that honor.
“There’s just so much raw emotion that’s there when people are standing in front of that wall, and you know they wouldn’t be there unless they were feeling something,” she said. “The wall is powerful. It brings people together.”
