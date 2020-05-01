The cities of Alcoa and Maryville and the Tuckaleechee and South Blount Utility districts reminded their water customers Friday that for buildings vacated due to COVID-19, certain procedures should be followed when reopening a vacant building to prevent potential water quality issues.
Measures to combat COVID-19 statewide have resulted in many buildings, including restaurants, offices, factories and hotels, to be unoccupied for extended periods of time, which causes potential impact to drinking water quality due to stagnant water, the agencies said.
When water service is returned to a building after an extended period of non-use, it is important to address the stagnant water in the building’s plumbing to ensure safe drinking water quality is provided.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends an eight-step process before reopening a building, which includes flushing the water system and maintaining the water system to minimize the risk of diseases associated with stagnant water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.