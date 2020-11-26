Though many of Alcoa’s historical buildings have faded into the past, they won’t soon be forgotten thanks to a project that combines local research, funding and planning.
The city of Alcoa, the Arconic Foundation and Blount County Circuit Court Judge David Duggan have coalesced to order 19 historical “wayside markers” commemorating the city’s 100-year history as of 2019.
The Alcoa City Commission on Nov. 10 approved a Pannier Graphics bid to build the signs for $23,761 after Alcoa recently received a $20,000 Arconic Foundation educational grant.
This project came about partially because of the city’s 2019 centennial celebration.
Community leaders, historians and longtime Alcoa residents engineered different ways to celebrate the city’s history, among them Duggan’s book “Alcoa: A Century in Words and Pictures,” which published in the summer 2019 as celebrations kicked off.
Events, performances, lectures and a series of historical tours followed. Then COVID-19 hit and the yearlong centennial festivities calendar was cut short.
But the marker project was not.
Duggan told The Daily Times in a recent interview the project initially secured $10,000 from the city, enough to put up maybe four or five markers.
“We thought that would do as many as we could and our approach was, ‘Let’s get started and then we can add to it through the years,’” he said. “But then, in addition to the city’s money, Arconic gave us the grant and we found out the markers were more affordable than we originally thought.”
And it got better, he added. The funds will allow for more than one panel at some of the 19 locations, meaning there could be a total of nearly 30 informational signs.
“We’re going to be able to cover much more subject matter than we dreamed,” Duggan said.
He added he won’t copy and paste from his Alcoa history book for the markers: But he is drawing on research and images used to commemorate a variety of places throughout the city, which was once the largest source of aluminum materials in the world.
Some of the markers will be placed outside the old ALCOA Inc. plants, describing some still-existing landscapes and remembering factories torn down long ago.
But the markers will help residents remember culturally significant sites, too.
One will be placed near the Holston Conference Methodist Church remembering the early town site, the Bassel community and the long-gone “Mule Barn,” a building remembered for its use by local industry, education and government.
Another one will be planted near the municipal building, telling the story of Alcoa’s incorporation as a city, the new city government offices and the first female and Black commissioners.
Duggan said he’s seen historical markers like the ones he and the centennial team are putting together — Pannier has built signs for the National Park Service, he noted — but he’s never seen one in a city of Alcoa’s size.
“We want to educate people about city history, but we also want to preserve it,” Duggan said, noting some buildings Alcoa is memorializing in the markers were torn down before he was born and some during his lifetime.
“One of the things we really tried to emphasize during the centennial is that we assume sometimes that everybody has always lived here and that they know the city’s story,” he said. “But, of course, that’s not a good assumption.”
People from out of town, young people and others just don’t know the rich and complex industrial legacy, he noted, and the markers can help change that.
Duggan — who has personally led tours to many of the 19 sites — said the signs have the potential to become a “permanent walking or driving tour” once they’re planted.
He added he’s even considered putting some of the $30,000 wayside marker budget toward brochure maps so that people can guide themselves through the tapestry of city history Duggan and others carefully stitched together for its 100th birthday.
