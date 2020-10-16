Great Smoky Mountains National Park is seeking public review of the Wears Valley Mountain Bike Trail System Environmental Assessment.
The 135-page assessment is open for review and comment from Friday, Oct. 16-Sunday, Nov. 15.
In a release, GSMNP also invited the public to attend a virtual meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, to learn more about this proposal and ask questions.
The proposed bike trail would be built along the unfinished section of the Foothills Parkway corridor.
Those who want to attend the meeting can use the Zoom link https://zoom.us/j/93025295219 or listen in by calling 312-626-6799 and entering passcode 93025295219#.
Those attending should login early.
Assessments documents are already online at parkplanning.nps.gov/WearsValleyBikeTrails and can be requested by mail:
Wears Valley Mountain Bike Trail System EA
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
107 Park Headquarters Road
Gatlinburg, TN 37738
