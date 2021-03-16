Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Appalachian-Piedmont-Coastal Zone fire management staff announced Tuesday they successfully completed a 175-acre prescribed burn along a ½-mile of park boundary in Wears Valley.
Park crews implemented the March 9 burn to reduce flammable brush near homes on the boundary and maintain open woodland habitat for drought-tolerant trees like oak and pine.
“The wildland fire specialists did an outstanding job planning, prepping and executing this prescribed burn in an ongoing effort to help communities along our boundary create Firewise space between their homes and parklands,” Chief Ranger Lisa Hendy said in a press release. “The success of this burn was not just the protection of structures and the furtherance of the ecosystem, but also the strengthening of relationships within our partner firefighting agencies, which fortifies the foundation from which we all strive as a team to protect our communities.”
Crews from the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department and eight other area entities helped with the burn, establishing a 3,000-foot hose lay for added protection around homes.
After the most intense part of the burn was over, crews remained on scene overnight and continued to staff the area for several days to check control lines and monitor fire activity, according to the release.
In preparation for the prescribed burn operation, crews spent several days clearing brush and leaf litter along the park boundary and Indian Camp Branch, which successfully served as fire control lines to keep the blaze within its planned boundaries. The 175-acre unit was bounded by Wear Cove Gap Road, Indian Camp Branch, Little River and the park boundary along Roundtop Trail.
On the same day in Townsend, there was an unrelated brush fire while the Wears Valley burn was in progress, taking some Townsend crews from that location to Lovers Lane, where the unexpected burn started.
Though the brush fire grew to more than 5 acres, according to TVFD Chief Don Stallions, crews from Townsend and Blount soon had it under control.
