It’s a weekend that marks the unofficial beginning of holiday season shopping and can be vital for businesses across the country: Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
The weekend can be especially important for local entrepreneurs, particularly amid the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blount County businesses are hosting special deals and sales for customers this weekend, with offerings ranging from discounted items to gift cards and more.
The Blount County Chamber of Commerce also partnered with area businesses to promote them and their sales for Saturday in particular, sharing info on its social media accounts and website.
“The day was set up to help businesses with their most pressing need — getting more customers,” the chamber’s webpage on Small Business Saturday states. “The day encourages people to shop at small businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
“The single day has grown into a powerful movement, and more people are taking part than ever before.”
Spreading out sales, customers
Little River Trading Company owner Charles Woody has a new game plan.
Woody, who also owns Cycology Bicycles, both at 2408 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville, told The Daily Times his store has emphasized Black Friday in years past; however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus has shifted to a traditional after-Thanksgiving sale.
“We don’t put all our emphasis on just Friday,” Woody said. “Because now you’ve got Saturday, Sunday and Monday with Cyber Monday. So we’re running our sale all the way through Monday.
“And what that does is it doesn’t force everybody to come in here all at one time, like on Black Friday, that get here and the parking lot’s jam-packed or whatever.”
Woody, who founded the store in 1996, said Little River Trading Company saw steady traffic on Saturday, and that Friday and Saturday were more equal in customers, leading to safer conditions in the COVID-19 era, as less people were in the store at a given time.
Little River Trading Company offered the first 25 customers in the door Saturday a $20 gift card. People were lined up to get in, Woody said.
“That was great,” he said. “That gave us something special for Saturday.”
The store, like many others in the community, partners with the Blount County Chamber of Commerce, which Woody said is working to help local businesses during a trying time for local and national economies.
“The chamber is trying to get the word out there more so in the community about supporting the local businesses,” Woody said. “They’ve listed us on social media, and I’ve shared those on our own site, and some things like that, too. So they’re doing their own call-outs. ... They’re trying to help as much as they can.”
There are other silver linings, too. Woody thinks that as online retailers struggle to have orders shipped in time for the holidays, more people could turn to shopping in-person. Plus, this weekend’s turnout gives him hope for the future.
“(Community members are) the ones that are always asking us, ‘Hey, can you contribute to my son’s soccer team?’ and things like that,” Woody said. “So now I kind of feel like, hey, they’re helping us out a little bit in return.”
Stocking stuffers pair with pet food
The impact of the busy weekend and community partnerships was evident early for Smokey Mountain Feed & Pet Supply owner Amy DeArmond.
Not only did her store, 317 Gill St. in Alcoa offer deals including $10 off large bags and a storewide discount on toys and treats, it also gave out free stocking stuffers with purchases.
And those stocking stuffers? Fifty were distributed before 11 a.m. Saturday; the store opened at 9 a.m.
“We’ve been very busy,” DeArmond said.
DeArmond and her husband have owned Smokey Mountain Feed & Pet Supply for almost two years. This was their first time participating with the chamber for Small Business Saturday.
Their partnership was a success: The local community “just really came out,” according to DeArmond, allowing the store an opportunity to both help out customers and promote its brand throughout Blount County.
“We just really took advantage ... to really get our name out there and to really give our customers a great value,” DeArmond said.
