A special delivery of safety items this weekend showcased the partnership of two local congregations and their shared, community-minded mission.
Volunteers from Rest Haven Baptist Church, Church of the Redeemer and H.O.M.E. Inc., a local community group, gathered Saturday afternoon and delivered first-aid kits and fire extinguishers to Alcoa residents in need.
They split into groups to take the safety items to 25 different residences.
Richard Turney, pastor at Rest Haven and president of H.O.M.E., said it was the conclusion of a multipronged plan: the Alcoa Fire Department recently acquired new smoke detectors for local residents, and delivering the other safety items finished the job.
He was inspired after helping another group put safety items into residences.
“Most of the people in that community were late 70s, 80s and 90s,” Turney said. “And I couldn’t get it out of my head that if before we had put the new smoke detectors and some of the safety items in their homes ... all I could get in my head was 100 fatalities if there had been a fire. Because there was no way the elderly would have made it.”
Thus, when Turney became president of H.O.M.E., which stands for Hall Oldfield Maryville Empowerment, he knew what his next step would be in helping keep his community safe. He said about 60 residents originally were in need of all the offered safety items.
The churches acquired the safety items themselves from companies including Lowe’s, Turney said.
And that’s not the only way Rest Haven and Church of the Redeemer, which meets at Alcoa High School, have come together; Saturday’s project is just the latest in partnerships between the two congregations.
Tom Howard, an elder at Church of the Redeemer, said the churches began corresponding through former Alcoa Police Officer Paul Gilbert, who had ties to both congregations.
“We felt like we wanted to reach out in this community to one of the predominantly Black churches,” Howard said.
Howard and Turney eventually had lunch together; they found they had similar beliefs and decided bringing the two congregations together would be positive for the community, Howard said.
Some Church of the Redeemer members have been attending Bible study at Rest Haven, and the two congregations already have come together for a dinner, with another one planned.
The churches’ initial partnerships came before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“Obviously, COVID made getting people, strangers of any ilk, together near impossible,” Howard said. “But as we’ve come out of COVID, now more and more, our members are meeting their members, their members are meeting us. It’s not that they’re doing all this or we’re doing all this. We’re doing it together.”
In Howard’s view, Saturday’s safety item delivery wasn’t something to be lauded; it’s simply what his church and others should be doing every day.
“That’s the whole concept is that we’re here to serve Christ and to serve this community, and share his name and his love of people,” Howard said. “So this is a tangible way of doing it beyond just talking about it.
“It’s one thing to preach it on Sunday morning, and everybody says, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah,’ and then goes out and they do the same thing they’ve always done. This is one way of making that tangible.”
