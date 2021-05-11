Weigel's locations in Blount County are out of regular unleaded gasoline and running low on premium grade gasoline and diesel.
Managers and employees at the four locations in Blount County — Hunters Crossing in Alcoa, Topside Road in Louisville, West Lamar Alexander Parkway and West Broadway Avenue in Maryville — confirmed to The Daily Times that they are out of unleaded grade and are unsure when a delivery will bring more.
A full version of this story will be included in the Wednesday edition of The Daily Times.
