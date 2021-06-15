Weigel's, in partnership with Tyson, will donate a semi-truck load of food to Second Harvest Food Bank at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18.
Weigel's is making the donation in honor of its 90th birthday. A celebration will follow the donation.
The event will be held at Second Harvest, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville.
