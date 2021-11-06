Smith & Wesson's move to Blount County became very real Friday.
State and local officials along with economic development leaders and the gunmaker's principals sealed another step of the deal in a groundbreaking ceremony Friday at Partnership Park North. It involves about 240 acres off Proffitt Springs Road, west of the McGhee Tyson Airport runway.
Just more than a month after the 170-year-old company announced it would move its headquarters and some manufacturing operations from Springfield, Massachusetts, to Blount, company officials and policymakers turned the dirt to prove how serious they are about the transition.
The move has been lauded since then, not only by Blount, Alcoa and Maryville governments — which each have a strategic hand in the move, though ultimately the company site will be in Maryville — but also by the state's top-tier leadership, including Gov. Bill Lee, who spoke at the groundbreaking Friday, praising Tennessee's ability to recruit big corporate names.
He was joined by about 20 other leaders, including Maryville Mayor Andy White, Alcoa Mayor Clint Abbott, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell and Knox County Mayor Glen Jacobs.
"Great American companies like Smith & Wesson who have the option to choose any state in America to place their corporate headquarters have chosen the best state in America," Lee said before the traditional shovels-in-ground ceremony.
Said Smith & Wesson President and CEO Mark Smith: "There's been an unbelievable amount of work that's gone into getting us here in an extremely short amount of time."
Jacobs said, “This is not only a big deal for Blount County.” Jacobs said. Knox was in the running for becoming the next Smith & Wesson headquarters but Blount won out in the vetting process. “The people who work at this facility will live, work, play and eat in Knox County, Blount County and Anderson County. So, the building might be here, but Smith & Wesson’s going to have a major impact on our entire region.”
The facility at Partnership Park North may be underway, but the company’s move to Blount will be paced. It wants to begin the move by 2023, but until then principals will be in a transitional space.
Smith confirmed the company would temporarily occupy a floor at what used to be the Ruby Tuesday headquarters in downtown Maryville as plans for the new campus building come together.
"A lot of our employees are excited about coming and they want to come right away. ... As a matter of fact, we had our first employee put an offer on a house this week," Smith said, adding the company would occupy a single floor at the building in the future.
What’s been clear since the Sept. 30 relocation announcement is Smith & Wesson leadership’s desire to be not only in Blount but specifically in the city of Maryville.
That desire is pinned to not only development strategy but brand identity: They don't want to be in Alcoa.
Smith confirmed after the groundbreaking the company didn't want to have the name "Alcoa" as part of its "made in ..." packaging because those unfamiliar with the area might assume “made in Alcoa” had something to do with ALCOA Inc. (Aluminum Company of America).
Maryville City Manager Greg McClain talked about this during a Nov. 2 City Council meeting and Smith addressed it briefly on Friday.
"The name is obviously a very famous, well-known name," Smith said of the ALCOA brand, agreeing that played a part in the decision-making process.
But the utility requirements created by the relocation likely are a more significant reason Smith & Wesson wanted to be in Maryville, not Alcoa.
Even before the Smith & Wesson announcement, city leaders began strategizing a complex "land swap" that effectively removes the land from Alcoa city limits and puts it in Maryville's.
Being inside Maryville means the campus will get Maryville services, including a sewer line. This was one of the more prominent parts of the land swap discussion.
The land is owned by a group made up of Maryville, Alcoa, county and Blount Partnership leaders collectively called the Blount County Industrial Development Board (IDB) — an entity that splits development costs between the two cities and the county in a 30-%-30%-40% breakdown, accordingly.
That group is set to pay for utility extension costs. Incentives for this project are numerous and people close to the business details behind the project have estimated the company will save about $8 million over the better part of a decade.
Looming over the Smith & Wesson groundbreaking is the reason Smith said they wanted to leave Massachusetts: gun ownership and production laws driven by liberal politics. The company framed the move as a “no-other-choice” situation when the announcement hit national media in late September.
Many state and local leaders during speeches Friday celebrated the power of gun-friendly legislation as an attractive force in Tennessee, noting Smith & Wesson will join nearly 20 other firearms manufacturers that call the state home.
“We’re gun-friendly,” Jacobs said in his own welcome-home speech. Many counties in the region are Second Amendment sanctuaries, he noted. “And that means we take gun-rights seriously and that includes manufacturers.
“Part of the reason Smith & Wesson moved here is because Northern politicians want to ban the production of so-called assault weapons,” he added. “I don’t make many promises. That’s a dangerous game in politics. But I can pretty much guarantee you that ain’t gonna happen in Tennessee.”
The crowd of more than 100 people applauded the declaration.
Friday’s groundbreaking represented a sigh of relief for many Blount leaders. Inked contracts and gun-friendly promises are one thing, but fulfilled commitments are another.
Once upon a time, ammunition manufacturer Advanced Munitions International (AMI) was supposed to occupy Partnership Park North — investing $553 million, creating 605 new jobs and establishing a global headquarters.
The company ultimately backed out, however, after it missed its target groundbreaking in 2017.
