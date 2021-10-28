If it’s a little fright night fun you are seeking, Sheila McNeeley can certainly deliver with her front yard trip to Scaryville.
This mother and grandmother resides at 206 Manchester Drive in Maryville and put two weeks of hard work into the annual project of dressing up her property for Halloween. Husband John also helps, but it’s really become a passion for this mom, who said she has won awards for her displays in the past.
That was when she used to decorate her campground site in Cherokee. McNeeley said she did that for more than a decade. “I won first place 10 years in a row for my decorations,” she said. “We would have trick-or-treating every weekend in October.”
She’s now transferred that talent to her Windsor Park residence. The massive display contains two 12-foot skeletons and a hearse that’s driven by a skeleton. There’s another swinging from a maple tree. Fog sets the perfect scene.
“I have a ship with pirates steering it,” McNeeley said. “My son and I made a witch from scratch. We used a big plastic barrel, windshield wiper motor and PVC to make this gal.”
A favorite display of those passing by is the singing pumpkins. McNeeley said they sing 20 songs and also tell jokes. A mermaid skeleton with a blond, flowing wig is also front and center. The yard sign declares this property is McNeeley’s Dead and Breakfast Inn, with vacancy.
It isn’t really a fright night experience without a graveyard; McNeeley has one of those too. In one corner of the yard hangs a rather large spider web to enhance the ambiance.
The addition of lights means you won’t miss a thing. The location is just off Wilkinson Pike. It is accessible from either Windsor Village or Windsor Park.
She started on this project at the end of September and said it took two weeks to get everything in place. She is still adding things to it. Rain put her behind on getting everything into place.
Windsor Park neighbors and plenty of others make the time to come check out what’s in this yard. Some children get off the bus, go grab their bikes and come by to see what’s new, this homeowner said.
It’s safe to assume Halloween is McNeeley’s favorite time of year. That’s because of what it allows this talented decorator to do every October.
“Halloween is the time when I am out here with the kids,” she said. “I dress up. I do candy and bring my popcorn machine out and make popcorn. I get to play along with the kids the whole month of October.”
The witches, pumpkins, skeletons and other spooky temporary Halloween residents here will remain until the first weekend in November, McNeeley said.
“Then I start on Christmas,” she said. “It’s just as big.”
