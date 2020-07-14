DEMOGRAPHICS
Source: U.S. Census, 2010
Population: 448 (American Fact Finder estimate for July 1, 2017: 445)
Change from 2000: Increased 204
High School Graduates (age 25 and up): 49.8%
Bachelor’s Degree or more (age 25 and up): 20.4%
Median Household Income: $37,717
RACIAL BREAKDOWN
White: 96%
Black: 0.4%
American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0.2%
Asian: 0.2%
Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0%
Hispanic/Latino: 0.7%
Two or more races: 2.7%
PROPERTY TAX RATES
Per $100 of assessed value
County: $2.47
City: None
SALES TAX RATES
Local: 2.75%
State: 7%
Total: 9.75%
USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS
Police Department: 865-448-6875
Alcoa Electric: 865-380-4700
Sevier County Electric: 865-453-2887
Volunteer Fire Department: 865-448-6322
Municipal Building: 865-448-6886
Building inspection/
code enforcement: 865-448-6886
Street and maintenance: 865-448-6886
Water: 865-448-2230 (Tuckaleechee Utility)
CITY OFFICIALS
The cityofTownsend maintains office hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays at 123 Tiger Drive, Townsend, TN 37882. 865-448-6886 www.cityoftownsend.com
CITY COMMISSION
Mayor Ron Palewski:
311 Middleton Drive, Townsend, TN 37882
Phone: 865-448-0619
Vice Mayor Michael Talley:
255 Riverview Road, Townsend, TN 37882 Phone: 865-448-6886
Becky Headrick:
8218 State Highway 73, Townsend, TN 37882, Phone: 865-243-9870
Jackie Suttles:
8034 Old Highway 73, Townsend, TN 37882
Phone: 865-448-6886
Rindi Martin: 147 Smokey Drive, Townsend, TN 37882 Phone: 865-310-2457
