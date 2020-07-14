DEMOGRAPHICS

Source: U.S. Census, 2010

Population: 448 (American Fact Finder estimate for July 1, 2017: 445)

Change from 2000: Increased 204

High School Graduates (age 25 and up): 49.8%

Bachelor’s Degree or more (age 25 and up): 20.4%

Median Household Income: $37,717

RACIAL BREAKDOWN

White: 96%

Black: 0.4%

American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0.2%

Asian: 0.2%

Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0%

Hispanic/Latino: 0.7%

Two or more races: 2.7%

PROPERTY TAX RATES

Per $100 of assessed value

County: $2.47

City: None

SALES TAX RATES

Local: 2.75%

State: 7%

Total: 9.75%

USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS

Police Department: 865-448-6875

Alcoa Electric: 865-380-4700

Sevier County Electric: 865-453-2887

Volunteer Fire Department: 865-448-6322

Municipal Building: 865-448-6886

Building inspection/

code enforcement: 865-448-6886

Street and maintenance: 865-448-6886

Water: 865-448-2230 (Tuckaleechee Utility)

CITY OFFICIALS

The cityofTownsend maintains office hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays at 123 Tiger Drive, Townsend, TN 37882. 865-448-6886 www.cityoftownsend.com

CITY COMMISSION

Mayor Ron Palewski:

311 Middleton Drive, Townsend, TN 37882

Phone: 865-448-0619

Vice Mayor Michael Talley:

255 Riverview Road, Townsend, TN 37882 Phone: 865-448-6886

Becky Headrick:

8218 State Highway 73, Townsend, TN 37882, Phone: 865-243-9870

Jackie Suttles:

8034 Old Highway 73, Townsend, TN 37882

Phone: 865-448-6886

Rindi Martin: 147 Smokey Drive, Townsend, TN 37882 Phone: 865-310-2457

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.