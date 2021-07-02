Fourth of July weekend is here, and all across Blount County, barbeques are being planned and families will gather for the traditional Independence Day cookout. But before the burgers go on the grill, state and local experts say it’s important to be aware of some food safety guidelines that can keep your cookout safe and your family healthy this holiday weekend.
UT Extension Nutrition Specialist Janie Burney said that the road to a safe cookout actually starts in the store.
“The first step in food safety is following strict guidelines while shopping for ingredients,” Burney said. “It is always best to make the grocery store the last stop before going home. This will help ensure food products do not fall outside of the safe temperature zones.”
When it comes to meat, storage is key in keeping it fresh for the cookout.
“You want to refrigerate the meat first thing,” said Alex Ingram, a specialist at Simpson’s Meats in Maryville. “Leave it sealed. All of the packaging has been handled and inspected and the meat should be fine as long as it’s sealed.”
When it’s finally time to cook, Burney stressed the importance of cleaning the cooking area before working with the food.
“Any person that will be handling food must wash their hands, before and after, with soap and warm water for 20 seconds,” she stated. “Ensure that any cutting boards, utensils and countertops have been washed with hot, soapy water.”
With a clean cooking station, it’s safe to start preparing dinner. But Burney warns that the chef should always be cautious while working with raw meat. She recommends keeping the raw meat away from all other food items, and even using a separate cutting board to prepare the meat.
The most important step in food prep, however, is making sure that the meat is properly cooked. Undercooked meat can lead to various health issues, including salmonella and E. coli. The UT Institute of Agriculture explained that a meat thermometer is “the only definitive way to be certain that the minimum food temperatures are met.
Different meats have different internal temperatures that need to be met in order to be safely cooked. However, Ingram says aiming for 165 degrees is a good rule of thumb for most meats such as pork, poultry, and ground beef.
“You want to make sure you cook it thoroughly, so you can kill off all of the pathogens, the E. coli, anything like that,” he explained. “Of course, you’re going to have variations with how long you cook things, depending on how people like their food. But 165 is a good temperature.”
Once the food has been cooked and everyone has had their fill, the leftovers must be stored properly.
“Make sure they’re in a sealed container and then get them in the refrigerator as soon as possible,” Ingram said.
Burney recommends throwing away perishable food items that have been left out of the cooler or refrigerator for more than two hours. However, if the temperature is above 90 degrees, that time is reduced to one hour.
