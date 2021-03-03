Dallas Stephens wore many hats in Maryville.
Before retiring in June 2020, he served the city for 16 years, working as a firefighter, engineer and paramedic with the Maryville Fire Department, as well as a paramedic for the Maryville Police Department’s SWAT team.
When Stephens passed away Monday at age 56, he left behind a legacy of service to the community.
Maryville Police/Fire Chief Tony Crisp didn’t give a cause of death, but did tell The Daily Times that it was “not expected.” A paid obituary submitted to The Daily Times states Stephens died peacefully.
Stephens died around 4 a.m. Monday, Crisp said. Maryville Police and Fire personnel, as well as American Medical Response workers, were dispatched to his residence and attempted CPR and other lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful.
MPD announced Stephens’ passing in a Facebook post Tuesday.
“It is a struggle to find words as we mourn the passing of … Dallas Stephens,” the post states. “Dallas faithfully and professionally served the citizens of Maryville from 2004 until his retirement in 2020. During this time he became more than a colleague to all of us, he is our family and close friend.”
Crisp said Stephens was “very instrumental” in MFD’s Advanced Life Support program, which gives first responders the right tools necessary to handle medical emergencies.
Stephens’ duties included managing inventory, ensuring medics were properly trained and keeping medic bags stocked with needed supplies.
He was a key part of MPD’s SWAT team, too. As a SWAT medic, Stephens trained with the squad and was ready to respond in case “we were injured or if we injured somebody else, (so) we would have that medical care,” Crisp said.
“(SWAT) team members will tell you that Dallas was the one person you wanted should you need emergency medical care,” the post states. “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to his family as well as the Maryville Fire personnel who worked with him daily. Rest easy brother … (until) we meet again.”
Both departments are now mourning the passing of one of their own.
“He represented the department very well for many years,” Crisp said. “And we’re just very sad at the untimely loss of Dallas.”
According to his obituary, Stephens also worked on the University of Tennessee athletics medical staff and for Dollywood as a safety and security worker. He was a fan of NASCAR, Tennessee athletics, Garth Brooks, the Atlanta Braves and Jeep vehicles.
Stephens is survived by a wife, three children and two grandchildren.
A receiving of friends for Stephens will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1102 Big Springs Road, Maryville. Interment is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3504 Laws Chapel Road, Maryville.
