Alcoa Public Works crews this week will replace a sewer main at the intersection of West Bessemer and Davies streets, the city said in a news release.
The work will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 20.
West Bessemer Street will be closed from Hall to North Rankin roads during the work and will reopen at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
Drivers can detour via Joule Street.
