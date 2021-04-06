Repairs on a failed storm sewer pipe under U.S. Highway 411 South (West Broadway Avenue) near the Foothills Mall Drive intersection could last until Friday, city of Maryville officials said Tuesday.
"The traffic-control plan is currently allowing for two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane on U.S. Highway 411 South," officials said in a Tuesday evening news update. "The Foothills Mall Drive/Montgomery Lane intersection is operating normally in both directions. All directions are passable."
Traffic remains congested in the area and the city recommends drivers avoid the area if possible.
"Work to repair the pipe and the sinkhole is expected to continue possibly through Friday," the statement read.
The pipe failure also created a sinkhole on the eastbound side of the road near the Pure Magic Car Wash/Condry Lane on Tuesday generating an emergency traffic notice from the city.
Tennessee Department of Transportation crews will work with others to reroute traffic and ultimately repair the road.
Maryville Police Department officials said in a social media post Tuesday that further rerouting modifications may be necessary throughout the week.
