Water repairs in Alcoa may result in outages for residents on West Hunt Road, the city of Alcoa announced.
Alcoa's Public Works & Engineering Department crews will be performing needed water line improvements at the intersection of West Hunt Road and Ambrose Road between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.
During this time residents along the West Hunt Road corridor between Louisville Road and Ambrose Road may experience temporary water outages.
