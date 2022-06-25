The city of Alcoa has a wish list for the future of Alcoa Highway between Pellissippi Parkway and Hunt Road.
Since the Tennessee Department of Transportation is planning to relocate the 2.5 mile section to intersect with the new Amazon facility off Singleton Station Road and extend up to McGhee Tyson Airport, Alcoa wants to create an attractive business corridor leading into the center of the city — Springbrook Farm.
But it is costly.
City Manager Mark Johnson said in a briefing on Friday that the extent of remodeling the roadway the city is able to do will be decided by how much grant money it receives.
Averaging 60,000 vehicles per day, Johnson said a lot of traffic coming through are state-to-state travelers. Knoxville Regional TPO — Transportation Improvement Program, predicted 75% to 80% of traffic would shift with the highway, while 20% to 25% would still use the corridor as it travels now.
Johnson said TDOT should assume responsibility for improving the corridor since it was established and has been used as a state route. A $40,000 planning study by WSP Global — funded by TPO and TDOT — concluded that by 2029 the total project cost would be $36.3 million for construction, right of way acquisition and utility expenses.
The entire scope of the project, as recommended by the study, would include four lanes, attachment to the greenway system, linear open park space, bike lanes, new traffic light signals, medians with low maintenance landscaping, realigning the roadway, removing three of the six business access points and installing the same lighting as is in Springbrook Farm.
Commissioner Vaughn Belcher asked if removing access points would negatively impact the businesses located on the corridor.
It may improve business, Development Services Director Megan Brooks said, if people feel more safe pulling in and out of the parking lots. Police Chief David Carswell attested to the high number of vehicle crashes along the corridor now.
Improving safety is a main concern.
If the project were completed today, the study stated it would cost $25.8 million. However, TDOT is projecting the relocated highway won’t open to traffic until 2029.
The next steps according to Johnson’s briefing are coordinating with TDOT to understand how the corridor will become the city’s responsibility and to discuss opportunities for funding and construction. The city will also start planning for future projects, like aligning the roadway and inserting signal lights; the process to add the project to TPO’s roadway investment plan to be eligible for federal funding; and applying for more funding through regional, state and federal authorities.
Whether the city is able to complete all improvements or not, it will still be responsible for maintaining the highway once the state turns responsibility to Alcoa.
