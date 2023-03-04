Editor’s Note: This article includes references to content some may consider inappropriate.
Before ordering a policy review Thursday, March 2, the Blount County Board of Education heard from pastors, educators, parents, grandparents and other community members with different views on what should be included in school libraries and who should decide.
First to speak during the public comment period was a Heritage High School counselor and Anglican priest, the Rev. Isaac Bradshaw. “As a minister of the gospel it’s my duty to speak the truth, and the truth is this: that the Christian values of literacy and free exercise of thought are under attack in America, and that attack has come to Blount County Schools in this proposal to remove books from the hands of our students,” he said.
The school board has heard objections over the past year to books on various grounds, including sexually explicit content. Last month it was asked to consider scores of books because the topics include gender and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning and/or queer characters or content.
“My church holds to the traditional Christian teaching on human sexuality, but it would go past my pastoral duty to impose that view on people of outside of my church,” Bradshaw continued.
Speakers disagreed on whether asking schools to remove books some think are inappropriate is banning them, but Bradshaw said removing a book based on a political objection is essentially censorship.
“Every parent has the right to determine what their child reads, but no parent has the right to determine what other people’s children read,” he said, a comment echoed by other speakers.
Bradshaw and others noted that parents already can ask schools for their children not to read books, whether that is through receiving an alternate classroom assignment or a request to the librarian that their child not check out certain materials.
“These efforts are being driven by those who have moved into Blount County, rejected our values and are attempting to replace those values and our public education with ill-informed, reactionary politics,” Bradshaw said.
He said that LGBTQ youth are being targeted. “They are saying to our students that their stories, their families and their lives are simply unworthy of being in a school library,” he said. “They are saying this to a group of children that has a 300% higher rate of suicide ideation than their peers.’
Corrine Dooley said later in the meeting that LGBTQ families “shouldn’t feel like they’re not wanted in our community.”
Following Bradshaw, Heritage High School teacher Amanda Lawhorn Clark asked board members to think about the first time they identified with a character in a book, how important that is and that libraries should reflect community members.
“The signal you give tonight regarding these challenges will undoubtedly have long-lasting reverberations,” Clark said, urging the board to stand up for every voice in the community.
Porn or politics
Christi Prater, a longtime teacher speaking on behalf of the Faith and Family Coalition, said that in the last election Blount County voted 71% conservative. She and other speakers raised objections to the current policy referencing the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights. She said the ALA “does not share the view of our conservative community.”
Mike Wright said the ALA is on a mission and noted the president, Emily Drabinski, has identified herself as a “Marxist lesbian.”
Prater called for using the district’s internet policy as a guide for library materials, noting that it requires blocking access to pornography or obscenity.
The school board agreed last week to have its Policy Committee review Policy 4.403, Library Materials. That policy requires that school library materials align with state law, be consistent with the school’s educational mission and be appropriate for the age and maturity levels of students who may access them. The policy also outlines the procedure for handling complaints from an employee, student or student’s parent or guardian.
Lark McGee used her 3 minutes for addressing the school board to read excerpts from books, including a rape scene from “Crank,” a book of poems about a teenager who becomes addicted to methamphetamine.
Susan Wright said Toni Morrison is a great writer, but “The Bluest Eye” is not appropriate for students to read.
Susan Wright and Ken Lee referred to a section of state law governing obscenity that makes it illegal to make available to minors items including books with sexual content that is “harmful to minors.”
Lee said that earlier in the week he sent the school board a draft policy aimed at “maintaining professional staff and student boundaries,” and said part of that includes not making pornographic material available to a student.
During her comments, Susan Wright referred to discussion of oral sex in the John Green novel “Looking for Alaska” and asked, “Do we want more sexually active teenagers?”
She said, “It almost sounds like something a groomer would do,” a comment someone from the audience called out as “defamatory.”
Near the meeting’s end, when Rebecca Dickenson usually addresses the board as president of the Blount County Education Association, she also spoke of her experience as a school librarian since 2006.
“I’m also very offended on behalf of our staff to be called groomers and pornographers,” Dickenson said, interrupted by applause. “I have never had someone dare to say that to my face. And I doubt that there is a teacher in Blount County that is trying to groom a child. If you really feel that is the case, talking about it at a board meeting is probably not going to be your first step.”
Dickenson had explained that she works with parents who don’t want their young children to read certain books, but those tend to be things like R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps horror series.
“If you start going down the path of trying to make sure everything in the library is acceptable to everybody, outside of a procedure, you’re not going to have any books,” she said. “You’re not going to have a library.”
Earlier in the meeting David Bernard told the board, “Censorship is not conservative. Censorship is not American. First Amendment, that’s what we’re about.”
A Heritage High School teacher, Bernard said, “I’ve seen no evidence of anyone being indoctrinated,” and that teachers are allies to students.
{p id=”docs-internal-guid-ffda5e06-7fff-cdcf-7a31-8492c03ab367” dir=”ltr”}Liz McCachren said that if people think teachers are attempting to indoctrinate students they should volunteer in classrooms to see the truth.
Beth Myers-Rees urged the public schools to focus on academics and to leave emotional education of children to their family members.
Fear?
Ari Baker recalled in middle school reading the 1959 Newbery Award-winning book “The Witch of Blackbird Pond,” and being told by the family not to read anything involving witchcraft, although there is no witch or witchcraft in the book.
Baker said parents who believe they are protecting children by not letting them learn and read about certain topics can create emotional isolation and children who don’t feel safe bringing complicated topics to them, and that is more dangerous than a book.
Baker, who works with school librarians, urged the board to rely on the expertise of trained librarians and educators, and told parents the librarians and teachers will work with them on choices for their own children.
Sherry Petrowski, who taught at Heritage and Maryville high schools before retiring in 2016, said she reviewed books the schools are being asked to remove, including the picture book “Heather Has Two Mommies.”
“Two of my four grandchildren have two mommies,” she told the board. “They are loved, they are happy, they are well-adjusted children.”
She said the attempt to remove library materials is not about books but fear and judgment.
Rhonda Cady said children need to learn about the word around them, “not just their little bubble,” and Bobbie Hatcher described her mother enjoying a wide variety of books.
“Every time she read, she learned,” Hatcher said, seeing the world through the lens of someone different from herself.
“My mother never grew two heads, she never burst into flames and she never transformed into the devil incarnate,” Hatcher said. “Reading was good for her, just as it’s good for all of us, because it broadens our horizons.”
She said, “Maybe the question the opponents of certain books need to ask themselves is this, ‘What do I fear?’ Answer that question honestly, and then you might realize that you’re not truly afraid of a book at all. Perhaps it’s the fact that you want to control people to be just like you so that you’re more comfortable in your own skin.”
“It’s not my place to tell you what to read, and it’s not your place to tell me what to read,” she said. “We live in America, not Nazi Germany.”
Rob Spirko noted that since his children have graduated from Blount County Schools he no longer has standing under the current policy to raise an objection, and he agrees with that policy.
“A lot of this is about trust. Most of the challengers don’t seem to trust the school system,” he said. While it’s not perfect, Spirko said, “Fundamentally I trust the people involved. I trust our educators; I trust our school librarians. They are the ones in these schools every day, seeing the total range of students.”
Just before the meeting ended, Brooke Givens stepped forward to describe what happened when a co-worker’s child in another school district brought home a book about the Holocaust that the parent didn’t think was age appropriate: They discussed it.
“That’s what happens when kids check out books,” Givens said. “They go home, they discuss it with their parents, and their parents get to educate their children as part of that process.”
While Givens said it’s appropriate to review the policy she encouraged the board “not to be swayed by political agendas.”
Givens said she began to think about what she would say to a 9-year-old about the Holocaust — noting her children are older and younger now — and how she would explain “how seemingly good people got to this point.”
“It starts with little seeds of hate, little seeds of fear that grow into something very, very dangerous, and it starts with things like banning books and censorship, and deciding that one very good meaning group of people who want to protect children have the right to decide what’s right and what I can talk about and what I can teach my children about. And that is not OK. ” she said. “I’m very, very scared about the trajectory we go from here if we allow people to decide based on their own faith systems and their own moral fortitude what is right for other people. It’s profoundly un-American.”
