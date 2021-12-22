When it was first announced, Bella was billed as “a Tuscan grill concept offering fresh salads, meats, poultry and seafood.”
Tuscany is a region of Italy, which begs the question: What makes Tuscan food different from other Italian cuisine? The key, according to Chris Williams with Pistol Creek Hospitality Group and Spaces in the City — the owners of the new downtown Maryville restaurant — is in understanding the concept of “Italian.”
“The idea of Tuscan food is that it’s a lot of grilled meats, with fresh vegetables and pasta as an accompaniment,” he said. “It’s not just a heavy pasta dish. Of course it’s Italian-influenced, but we want it to be a much more exciting dining experience.”
According to the blog Walks of Italy, “Tuscan food is based on the Italian idea of cucina povera or ‘poor cooking’ ... a concept that started very literally, it’s about simple meals that are inexpensive and could easily be made in large amounts. Today it remains largely the same — but by choice instead of economy. Tuscan cooking doesn’t use complicated seasonings or elaborate creations because they’re not needed. Instead it’s made using fresh, high-quality ingredients that bring out the natural flavors in each dish, simple or not.”
For Bella, the menu will feature dishes such as a pork porterhouse, crispy octopus and a gorgonzola filet, the ingredients of which are designed to compliment instead of overpowering one another, said Sean Miller, the equipment manager for Spaces in the City.
“Typically, Americanized Italian food is heavy cheeses and heavy sauces and plenty of them,” he said. “Tuscan food is generally characterized as being very simple, unique in the combination of foods and flavors that are put together. A great classic Tuscan dish might be something as simple as olive oil, pancetta, garlic, salt and pepper.
“Nothing overwhelms anything else. It’s really a more healthy style of cooking and eating — simple and elegant with a combination of foods you wouldn’t think of putting together that turn out amazing.”
