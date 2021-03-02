Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced Tuesday it welcome a total 12,095,720 visitors in 2020, despite closures and alterations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of those 12-plus million, 1,708,007 entered through Townsend, park data shows.
According to the announcement, 2020 marks the second time in park history that visitation exceeded 12 million. Park data from 2019 shows 12,547,743 visited that year — GSMNP’s annual record.
“I’m proud of our staff and partners who worked diligently to develop COVID-safe protocols that enabled us to safely provide access to the park during a time when people were desperate to spend time in this special place for healing and refuge,” Park Superintendent Cassius Cash stated in the park press release.
Between June and December 2020, most roads were open and the park had 1 million more visits than in the same period in 2019 and 2.3 million more visits than the 10-year average for this time period.
The park set individual monthly visitation records between August and December, according to the announcement, with roads, trails, frontcountry campgrounds and backcountry campsites all were busier than usual.
Following the reopening of all frontcountry campgrounds in September, use increased more than 33% for the remainder of the year over the same period in 2019.
In the backcountry, camping increased 47% for the same time period between June and December over the previous year.
This surge in use follows a 20-year trend of increased Smokies visitation, the park says. Over the past year, park managers have been working with local communities and visitors to discuss challenges with extremely high visitation. Visitors are more consistently reporting extreme traffic congestion, busy restrooms, litter and crowded parking areas throughout the year, the press release states.
Park managers are stressing the importance of “leave-no-trace” principles during periods of high visitation.
Litter and food scraps are not only unsightly, managers explained, but they also draw wildlife close to park roadways, resulting in hazardous situations for motorists and iconic animals like black bears.
Park officials encouraged Blount residents to visit the National Park Service’s website at www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/recreate-responsibly.htm, where they also can learn more about the hashtag campaign #recreateresponsibly.
