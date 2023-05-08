One week after 67,300 property reappraisal notices arrived in Blount Countians’ mailboxes, many residents have questions about how the appraisal will affect them.
Local officials say that because of a “significant” rise in property values since 2019, the last reappraisal year, the property tax rate will sink in the short term. The longer-term outlook depends on factors including the county budget.
The reassessment’s tax implications have been a core question, county Assessor of Property Todd Orr said Friday, May 5. The current property tax rate is set at $2.47 per $100 of assessed value.
“That’s going to drastically decease,” Orr told The Daily Times in a Friday phone interview.
Reappraisals in Tennessee are revenue neutral. If property values in a municipality or a county change, the state board of equalization calculates a new certified tax rate to address that change. At that new rate, local governments collect the same amount of revenue as in the previous year.
Since values increased dramatically compared with reappraisals in 2015 and 2019, the $2.47 rate will drop. The Blount County Commission can choose to accept that rate or raise it, after a public hearing and a vote.
Setting a rate
Commissioners will officially set the property tax rate for next year in June, after assessing the government’s budgetary needs. To raise revenue beyond the certified rate, commissioners first hold a public hearing and, in a separate meeting, vote on any increase. The $2.47 rate has been stable since 2015.
How much residents will pay in taxes, and how much those change from prior years, depends on a few variables.
The county might accept the certified rate. But it could also exceed the certified rate. Given the reappraisal, any rate set higher than the new certified rate would constitute a tax increase, Orr noted.
Another factor that determines how much residents will pay in taxes is the percentage increase in value of their properties. If a property owner’s home increased by more than the average across the county, taxes on the property will go up.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell acknowledged residents’ concerns in a Wednesday statement to The Daily Times. Noting the importance of the final budget in determining property tax rates, Mitchell wrote that commissioners will review two resolutions, one for the budget and one for a tax levy, in their May meeting. They’ll vote on those resolutions in June, after a public hearing.
Mitchell also called for public input on the budget, writing, “Every year, we have monthly budget committee meetings. Every year, we have multiple budget workshops in preparation for the annual budget being approved by the commission. For 13 years, we have had little to no public show up. I’ve always thought this must be because people are content with the decisions being made, or content with their lives, or they simply trust the people in these decision-making positions, or maybe it’s a combination of all these things.”
“Either way, I would hope that our Blount County citizens understand the impact local government can have in their lives,” he wrote.
He also called for civility toward county staff. He said that he valued both “questions and concerns.”
“We’re here to answer every one of those,” he wrote. “However, it’s not necessary for those citizens who have decided to be mean and attack our employees and staff for a process out of their control. Our County employees live here, work here, raise their families here and also pay taxes here. Blaming them for the economy and the increase in property value that we all see is just completely unreasonable and uncalled for.”
Calculations
Orr noted that the assessment notice is not a tax bill; it’s a reflection of rising demand for property. Hunger for homes in Blount County has driven increases in sale prices, one measure of value that the assessor’s office uses in reappraisals.
In a media release, Orr provided some examples of how new taxes could be calculated.
Using a preliminary certified tax rate of $1.60, he wrote that if a home is worth $400,000, its owner could multiply that number by the assessment rate —.25 — to get the home’s assessed value. The owner could then multiply the assessed value of the home by .0160 to get the property tax payment.
The $1.60 number “is not the certified tax rate as the state has not yet established the rate. However, this preliminary rate is a very good educated estimation for this illustration,” Orr wrote in the release. The formula can be used for any rate the county ultimately sets.
Orr acknowledged that some appraised values were the products of mistakes. He noted that the assessor’s office made an error in the Savannah Park neighborhood, for example.
Correcting an error on one property means correcting it throughout a neighborhood to maintain the appraisal’s equitability, he explained. It also means sending out another set of reappraisal notices.
Further, people can appeal their appraisal with the county’s board of equalization if they think it’s inaccurate.
The release also states that Orr’s office has designated a phone line for people who have questions about their reappraisal; that line will be available until May 12, but he told The Daily Times that property owners are always welcome to contact the office at its primary number.
To discuss a reappraisal with the Blount County Assessor of Property’s office, call 865-273-5879 until May 12 or email reappraisal@blounttn.org until May 31. After May 12, or to discuss other concerns, contact the office via its main line at 865-273-5850.
