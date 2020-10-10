The Nov. 3 election is rapidly approaching, with early voting starting Oct. 14, which means it’s time to make your voting plan. To help our readers do that, The Daily Times put together a list of everything you need to know to vote in the upcoming election.
What we’re voting for
On the federal level, Americans will pick a president-vice president ticket. There is one Republican option: President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence; and one Democratic option: former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris.
The second federal election is for Maryville native Lamar Alexander’s U.S. Senate seat. Republican candidate Bill Hagerty and Democratic candidate Marquita Bradshaw will face off for that seat.
The final federal election is for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to represent District 2. The 2nd Congressional district contains Blount, Claiborne, Grainger, Knox, Jefferson and Loudon counties. It also consists of parts of Campbell and Jefferson counties. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, a Republican, will compete against Renee Hoyos, a Democrat who ran unsuccessfully in 2018. Independent candidate Matthew L. Campbell also is on the ballot.
Three state elections will be on the ballot Nov. 3.
Options for Tennessee House of Representative for District 8 are incumbent Jerome Moon, a Republican, and Democrat Jay Clark. Tennessee House District 20 will have Republican incumbent Bob Ramsey and Democrat Susan Sneed as options. Both Clark and Sneed ran in 2018.
For District 2 of the state Senate, which covers Blount and Sevier counties, only one option will be on the ballot: incumbent Republican Art Swann. However, Democrat Patti Young, former Maryville City Schools educator and principal, submitted a petition to be a write-in candidate.
Hyperlocally, voters will pick two Alcoa city commissioners. The options are Stephen T. Biggar, Jim Buchanan, Tracey D. Cooper, Joshua Gregory and Harry Grothjahn.
Clayton G. Bledsoe, Mike Brown, Jim Kirk, David Mabry, Steve Marsh and Jerry O. Williams will be on the ballot for the Alcoa school board. Voters will choose three.
Voters also will pick two Louisville alderman seats from three options: Steven J. Kelley Jr. Bobby Peterson and Jill Robinson Pugh.
Four candidates for the Maryville City Council are on the ballot: Suzette C. Donovan, Sarah Herron, Drew Miles and Thomas W. “Tom” Taylor. Voters will pick two.
Voters also will pick two candidates for Maryville Board of Education. The only options are Candy Morgan and Nick Black.
Every election — federal, state and local — has a write-in option.
The last section of the ballot is a referendum in which voters can choose to be for or against the sale of on-premises alcoholic beverages at restaurants outside of city limits in Blount County.
Restaurants within city limits in the county already are able to sell alcoholic beverages.
When and where we’re voting
Any Tennessee resident can vote early from Oct. 14-29.
There are five early voting locations in Blount County: Foothills Mall near the former J.C. Penney, 101 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville; the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville; Pellissippi State Community College, 2731 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Friendsville; Everett Recreation Center, 318 S. Everett High Road, Maryville; and Providence Baptist Church, 5766 Sevierville Road, Seymour.
The Foothills Mall location will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. All other locations are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
If you choose not to vote early, polls will be open throughout the county from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find your specific polling location, visit govotetn.com or call the Blount County Election Commission at 865-273-5920.
At the polling place, whether early or on Election Day, a voter is required to show photo identification. If you’re a first-time voter who registered by mail, you’ll also have to show proof of your residence.
If you meet one of the qualifying reasons, you’re able to vote absentee. A full list of reasons can be found at https://sos.tn.gov/products/elections/absentee-vot ing. The most common reasons people elect to vote absentee is if they’re 65 or older; hospitalized, ill or physically disabled; or outside of their county of residence during early voting and Election Day.
As of Aug. 5, COVID-19 is no longer a valid reason to submit an absentee ballot.
Absentee ballot applications can be found on the Blount County Election Commission’s website. You can fax, email or mail an absentee ballot application. All applications must be received by Oct. 27.
What voting looks like during the pandemic
Poll workers will wear either masks or face shields, and will sanitize surfaces, hands, voting machines and door handles. Floor marks have been placed to ensure social distancing, Blount County Administrator of Elections Susan Knopf told The Daily Times before the Aug. 6 election.
“Unfortunately, we cannot require voters to wear a mask per the law,” Knopf said. “Voters will be asked to use our hand sanitizer and wear a food service glove to protect surfaces. Pens will be used one time and will be placed in a box to be sanitized later, or the voter can take the pen home with them. We also have masks for voters who want one.”
In an Oct. 7 press release, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett encouraged Tennesseans to do their part at the polls to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — including wearing a face covering and maintaining a 6-foot distance from others.
“Our top priority, this election season is that every Tennessee voter can cast their ballot safely and securely,” Hargett said in the release. “Utilizing Tennessee’s robust early voting period is an excellent way to accomplish this goal.”
The pandemic also has brought a change to the polling location at Maryville College. That polling place is now at the Chilhowee Club, 223 Clarion Ave. in Maryville.
The move was due to a Maryville College mask mandate and only applies to election day voting in the Aug. 6 primary and Nov. 3 general.
“Since we cannot require voters to wear a mask, this Maryville College-owned property does carry the mask requirement,” Knopf said. “All active voters will receive a letter in the mail explaining this polling place change.”
