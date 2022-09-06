Abandoned buildings and scarcely used parking lots in downtown Maryville are in the planning stages of getting makeovers from developers.
Different projects have alternated through the agendas of the Maryville Downtown Design Review Board and Planning Commission, and others have taken steps to be permitted by the city.
An engineering group has plans for three different properties downtown. Best & Associates Architects is working on two different projects in downtown. And The Daily Times has previously reported on efforts from developers for various parts of downtown and a brand name hotel.
In August, Mill House Properties LLC, received a permit from the city of Maryville for construction valued at $3.9 million. The property was formerly a municipal owned parking lot at 404 E. Church Ave, across from CBBC Bank. The Daily Times reported in 2018 that the city had been looking for opportunities to develop out the lot.
The Mill House at Pistol Creek was one of those possibilities. While the rumored plan from several years ago included a mixed-use of commercial and residential spaces, an engineer with Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc, James Tomiczek, said the plan now is for 20 condominium units.
Tomiczek said these residential units would be for sale, not rent, and 10 are already under contract. Although purchase of the units can’t close until construction is finished, which he said would be in the summer of 2023.
Construction has started in the once-vacant lot with foundations built for several of the buildings. Altogether, five buildings will have four units each and be split equally between one- and two-bedroom condos.
Two other projects in the downtown area that Tomiczek mentioned are one he called “Greenway Village” on the former Kizer & Black campus and another he said has been deemed the “grassy knoll,” or the William Bennett Scott building. The second location he referred to is the grassy patch in front of Broadway Towers.
Gary Best said he has received approvals for alterations on a couple of buildings his architect group is reworking. Maintaining or rebuilding historically accurate facades is one of the group’s main goals.
Best said that over time, windows in buildings have been filled or stucco placed overtop the buildings’ original material that have somewhat destroyed their appeal. So he and his team have put a lot of time into researching the history of the buildings to see what they looked like in the “glory days,” as he described it.
One of his projects is the former J&K building at 205 S. Court St. No tenants have locked into filling space in the building yet, Best said, noting the development business is fluid and changes happen often.
The most recent renovation for the J&K building received approval from the DDRB and planning commission to add a three-level stair tower, which will bring the building up to code for fire exits.
Best & Associates is also working on remodeling the building at the corner of E. Broadway Avenue and N. Court Street. Recent design changes to 125 and 131 E. Broadway Ave. are repairing, replacing and repointing different parts of the exterior, such as the roof and exterior brick walls, and removing an overhang on the Court Street side of the building.
Lambert’s Southern Pies & Bake Shop is currently located in one section of the building. Best said the pie shop will still be located in the building but will be moving to the basement to make room for another business to move into the building.
Former reporting from The Daily Times described efforts by developers Randy Massey, Joe Zappa and David Shanks to revitalize parts of downtown. The article highlighted plans for the former Ruby Tuesday headquarters, former Daily Times building, River of Life building (across the alley from Bella) and the Exitech Corporation building.
The parking lot between McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and Broadway Towers is also planned to be the home of a brand name hotel, such as a Marriott or Hilton. City Manager Greg McClain said the design and development process for the hotel is still working through stages.
The Maryville Downtown Association has also fronted efforts to brand downtown, which is supposed to help usher new businesses into the area. MDA Chair Christy McDonald Slavick said the association has spent nearly a year collaborating and strategizing.
“The City of Maryville and the MDA will plan an event to preview the new brand identity for the downtown very soon,” Slavick said. “The collaborations amongst the city, downtown businesses, investors, the college, community members and the MDA has been remarkable and we’ve only just begun.”
