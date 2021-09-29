The structure at 3650 Sam Houston School Road in Maryville bears the name of a Tennessee soldier, statesman and two-state governor.
Caretaker Jackie Bell Boling just recently took over those duties at the historic site and wants to invite this community to learn more about Sam Houston and partake of some fun weekend activities.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, the grounds, museum and schoolhouse at Sam Houston Historic Schoolhouse will be open, free of charge, for Community Appreciation Day, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Boling said it started out being a craft show for a few but has evolved into a day of live music, food and several crafters sure to bring their fall and holiday wares to sell. The band Southern Drive will entertain.
In addition, the Blount County Master Gardeners will be on hand for a plant sale of what they’ve been growing in their own gardens.
Over the years, this registered State Historic Site, has held open houses and other public events. Boling said she wants to introduce this important place to those who may not have ever stepped foot on the premises.
“I have talked to people who say they’ve never been here,” Boling said. The schoolhouse was built in 1794 and served as the classroom where Sam Houston taught school. While school groups have taken field trips here, there is still a wide population that’s never visited, she said.
Of course, familiar faces also are welcome to come back for this special day, Boling said.
Houston served in the U.S. Army and later became a lawyer and then a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives. He was elected Tennessee governor in 1827. He moved to Texas and became its governor in 1859.
In the future, Boling said she wants to have more community events with bands on-site, playing bluegrass, gospel and country music. She also said this property is available to rent for things like birthday parties, reunions and weddings. People like to picnic here because of the beautiful property and it’s much less crowded that going into the national park, she added.
It’s important to keep this piece of history alive, Boling said. To do that, volunteers are needed. She said Community Appreciation Day aims to draw some curious shoppers and history lovers.
It will be a good time,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.