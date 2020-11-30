City of Alcoa officials said in a news announcement Monday that Whitney Street will be closed through the rest of the week for construction that started Nov. 30.
Tennessee Department of Transportation is still working to finish the Hunt Road bridge rebuild that forced the closure.
Whitney Street will be closed at its intersection with West Hunt Road.
Drivers are advised to take extra care following detours in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.