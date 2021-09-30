The announcement that Smith & Wesson would leave its birthplace came packaged with a condemnation.
Company President and CEO Mark Smith didn’t mince words in the company’s official statement about the decision to leave Springfield, Massachusetts.
Though he enumerated the attractions of Blount and Tennessee, he also had strong words for Massachusetts legislation he indicated was strangling the company.
“This has been an extremely difficult and emotional decision for us,” Smith said in a statement, “but after an exhaustive and thorough analysis, for the continued health and strength of our iconic company, we feel that we have been left with no other alternative.”
Smith called out proposed legislation that would prohibit the manufacture of “certain firearms” in Massachusetts. He did not mention specific weapons or proposed legislation.
These bills, he added, would prevent the company from producing guns that are legal in other states and which make up 60% of its $1.1 billion 2020 revenue.
Last year alone Smith & Wesson shipped 2.6 million firearms.
“The unfortunate likelihood that such restrictions would be raised again led to a review of the best path forward,” Smith said.
Blount became that path, and sources close to the deal who did not want to be named said the county was chosen very recently.
What the gunmaker sees in Blount — specifically Maryville — was summarized in its Thursday statement:
• Support for the Second Amendment
• Business-friendly environment
• Quality of life for employees
• Cost of living and affordability
• Access to higher education institutions
• Availability of qualified labor for its operations and headquarter functions
• Favorable location for efficiency of distribution
“The strong support we have received from the state of Tennessee and the entire leadership of Blount County throughout this process, combined with the quality of life, outdoor lifestyle, and low cost of living in the Greater Knoxville area has left no doubt that Tennessee is the ideal location for Smith & Wesson’s new headquarters,” Smith said, adding his thanks to Gov. Bill Lee and legislative contributions to gun and business climates in Tennessee.
Though in many ways the transition is being framed as a logistical win for the nearly 170-year-old firm, the statement also addressed employees whose lives will be impacted and potentially uprooted.
Two Smith & Wesson facilities are closing. A distribution center in Columbia, Missouri, will shutter. Those operations will go to Maryville.
Plastic injection molding operations at the company’s Deep River, Connecticut, will move to Maryville as well.
Though it will keep 1,000 workers at Massachusetts jobs, the headquarters move will take hundreds of jobs out of Springfield too.
“We understand that this announcement will be very difficult for our employees, and we will do everything we can to assist them during this transition,” Smith said. “We are making this announcement now to ensure that each employee has the time to make the decision that is right for them and their families.”
Because the relocation likely will bring numerous employees to Blount, it’s unclear right now if area residents will get a shot at any of the 750 jobs coming to the new site at Partnership Park North, just west of the airport.
What is clear is that Smith & Wesson leaders are setting elements in motion for a comparatively quick, two-year turnaround and a concentrated, fresh approach to their craft. They’ll start building in 2021 and plan to have the facility ready for move-ins by 2023.
Clearly in an identity-seeking moment, Smith & Wesson’s decision to become a Blount County company comes just a few years after it opened its Missouri distribution center, which cost $75 million, according to reporting from Outdoor Hub in early 2019.
In a conference call Thursday, Smith talked to analysts about the decision to suddenly abandon Missouri.
“We did evaluate staying in the Missouri facility and expanding there,” he said. “But that space frankly wasn’t suited for us. We love doing business in the state of Missouri. They’ve been tremendous with us. Unfortunately, consolidating operations, that footprint just didn’t work.”
After that, Smith said the company did a “full analysis” of other states and locations, eventually settling on Blount.
Then an analyst asked a question that may be on many people’s minds as they consider the future of a company that’s already showing signs of growth: Will moving to Maryville allow them to expand its manufacturing capacity, meeting a national rise in gun sales that hit the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic?
“That’s a good question,” Smith said. “I think it does enable us to realize a lot of efficiencies.”
That’s because multiple operations that used to be spread apart are now very close together, concentrated in the heart of what’s becoming a diverse industrial landscape.
