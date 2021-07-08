Blount’s McGhee Tyson Airport recently became a parking spot for an iconic New England football team’s branded 767 plane, and residents are wondering why.
According to Patriots’ Vice President of Media Relations Stacey James, team planes are used throughout the offseason, but usually not by the team.
“We use a charter service that helps operate the plane,” James said in a phone interview Thursday. “During the offseason, we allow them to use the plane for other chartering purposes. And in this case, the majority of flights they do in the offseason are with the U.S. Department of Defense.”
He added the Patriots don’t officially confirm what each plane is used for but, “in all likelihood,” it was being used by the DOD.
Military officials confirmed the aircraft arrived recently at the Alcoa airbase and that it was being used to transport troops.
This is nothing new.
Patriots team planes have been used in the past to transport troops, something James explained is a great thematic pairing.
“It’s a pretty cool thing to get on,” he said. “With the patriotism of our military, to get on a Patriots plane for their domestic and even international flights, the feedback’s been very positive.”
A fringe benefit of having the plane in the air during the offseason is maintenance: Planes need to keep flying to stay healthy.
“Like a car, you don’t just leave it in a garage for six months and then plan on driving it around,” James explained. “You’ve got to keep it running.”
Even though the commercial airport shares a footprint with the 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, spokesman Lt. Col. Travers Hurst said the plane was not being used to transport troops from the 134th.
