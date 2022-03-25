Why is the flag at half staff?
BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDENT: The flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its territories and possessions until sunset on March 27 in honor of former Secretary of State Madeline Albright.
