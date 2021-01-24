What began as a nuisance early this month turned into a blessing for Blount County families, with a helping hand from Heritage High School’s agriculture program.
Teacher Jon Waters was sitting at his HHS computer Monday, Jan. 4, an in-service day before students returned from winter break, when he received a call from Blount County Animal Control asking for a place to hold a nuisance wild hog.
The HHS livestock facility already was full with 27 hogs students in the large animal science class had been raising since October, and Waters didn’t want to risk possibly introducing an illness. So he found space for the wild hog in a covered livestock trailer, where it could be safely fed.
“It ate like it hadn’t eaten in forever,” Waters said, estimating the hog weighed perhaps 250 pounds. “The only thing it was aggressive was to get to food.”
They fed the wild hog the same swine finisher from the co-op as the students’ hogs, and Waters said, “It was catching peppermints” tossed by a student.
Unlike the students’ hogs, it was taller, black and had a rounded back. “Everyone said, ‘Oh my gosh, the snout is so much longer,” Waters said.
When the animal control office did not have a further plan for the hog, Waters suggested that the school take over. HHS student Bradley Tindell told Waters he thought his dad would be interested in the animal. The next day, Paul Tindell picked up the hog and dropped off a donation, which the Heritage FFA members forwarded Jan. 14 to the Chilhowee Baptist Center.
Each year the student FFA officers develop a program of activities centered on growing leaders, strengthening agriculture and building community relationships, Waters explained. They already had planned to support the Chilhowee Baptist Center, which provides food, clothing and other items for people in need, so Waters said the students thought the donation was a wonderful way to help the community.
“Our FFA students took a bad situation and turned it into a blessing,” he said.
At the center last week, Director Rick Myers showed the students the donation would provide about 550 pounds of food. Waters explained that a hog usually yields 60% of its weight in food. “We did so much better,” he said.
Fourteen of the students’ hogs already have left campus for processing, with the remaining 13 scheduled in February. With devoted repeat customers, almost all of the sausage from the hogs already has been sold, according to Waters.
The HHS students also have 17 chickens. “We would like to start selling eggs,” Waters said, a plan that had to be put on hold last year. The livestock program also has six cows, and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office boards two horses on the property.
Nearly 100 HHS students are taking agriculture classes, with more girls than guys these days. “Nearly all are not from an agriculture background anymore,” said Waters, who has taught at HHS since 1997 and is the FFA adviser.
While the National FFA Organization notes the letters originally stood for Future Farmers of America, today it also welcomes future veterinarians, scientists, entrepreneurs and more. Waters said that for the first time this year the Tennessee FFA has extended membership to all students in high school agriculture education classes across the state.
“Everybody, whether they realize it or not, is involved in agriculture, because we have to ensure a safe and steady food supply,” Waters said.
