A crowd of motorcycle riders, enthusiasts and first-time visitors are expected to attend the second annual Wild River Boogie, set for today through Monday in Maryville on farmland located at 3846 Wildwood Road. Admission is $40 for the entire event. Day passes are not available. Tickets are available via eventbrite.com.
Organizers are hoping that a massive crowd attends the ages 21-and-up event.
“We threw everything together quickly and only advertised for a few months for last year’s inaugural Wild River Boogie,” event organizer Chris Moon said. “We had around 600 people in-and-out throughout the event. This time we have advertised for a year and anticipate to have 2,500 in-and-out during the Memorial Day weekend.”
Moon said it helps that Wild River Boogie is nestled in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains. “Blount County really is a hidden gem of the Smokies,” Moon said. “People from eight major population centers travel to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Blount County keeps growing as a community, and in turn events like Wild River Boogie help bring in (tourism), and that helps the community to keep growing.”
Wild River Boogie will have 30 acres of land to hold attendees, campers, tents, a stage and much more. The biker rally will have merchant/food vendors and alcohol will be available for purchase. Also on the show grounds will be volunteers, medical emergency responders and local law enforcement.
A stage show will be held Thursday through Sunday. Thursday will feature CJ Ashburn in a solo performance, followed by Waynes World. Friday will offer Randy Woody & Southband, and The CJ Ashburn Band. Saturday’s spotlight will fall on Overdrive, Throttle 21, Aunt Betty, and Wayne’s World. The Rebel Mountain Band will take the stage Sunday.
“Musical performances and other events will be held on the day they are scheduled,” Moon said. “However, we do not have times set for the events. The weather and other (unforeseen) circumstance can change things up. When we don’t set a specific time, it allows us to alter situations accordingly.”
Event organizers have been pleased with the support they have received from the community. “(East Tennesseans) are called The Volunteers for a reason,” event organizer Miriam Quesada said. “The amount of people reaching out to volunteer or to lend a helping hand is unimaginable. I can only hope this event gets bigger and bigger, year after year.”
The event will help various charity organizations in Blount County. Money will be raised for the Maryville-Alcoa Animal Rescue Center, Blount County Rescue Squad and Shop with a Cop.
“We will take money received from the gate/merchandise and give it to the Blount County Rescue Squad and other organizations that help those in need in Blount County,” Moon said. “I donated a motorcycle that will go on a raffle for the Maryville-Alcoa Animal Rescue Center, which is a no-kill center. There will be other charity organizations that will collect donations. Some of them include Katie’s Closet from the 10-mile area, Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA), and riding organizations that support disabled veterans.”
Moon believes Blount County and the surrounding counties will be a great place for future bike rally events. “We want to use events like Wild River Boogie to bring focus to the area on a national level,” Moon said. “We want to build a major bike week in East Tennessee. It would be similar to Daytona Beach Bike Week, Thunder Beach Spring Rally in Panama City, and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.”
Moon said the celebration at Wild River Boogie will continue later this year with an autumn bike rally. Full details will be announced soon.
