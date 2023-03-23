Wildflowers Boutique may be a familiar name for Blount County shoppers, but it’s now in a new location at Foothills Mall in Maryville. The boutique carries comfortable, stylish clothing in sizes small to hard-to-find plus sizes up to 3X, as well as accessories such as jewelry, leggings, gifts and more.
Owner Sheila Huskey said the business started in 2015 as a vintage store, selling furniture, and shifted to a boutique after Huskey had knee surgery and couldn’t do the heavy lifting. She began by selling plus sizes in conjunction with another vendor in the same space. “Eventually, she moved on and I opened my own boutique since it did so well,” Huskey said. The boutique has been in several locations before opening at the mall on March 1.
Huskey describes Wildflowers as a Christian boutique. “I carry small through 3X, and I’m one of the few stores that sells plus sizes,” she said. “Our clothes are easy to wear, very stylish, very soft, very comfortable. It’s like wearing your pajamas all day. We have a huge following of women on Facebook who live here and in the surrounding area who basically follow me anywhere because they love my clothes.”
Stylish, eclectic
Huskey is knowledgeable about the sizes of the clothing and can advise shoppers on what will give them the best fit. “People will come in and say, ‘OK, Sheila, what size do I need?’” she said with a laugh. “They may think they need a large size, but I’ll tell them, no, they need a small. They think, ‘No way,’ but then they try it on and it fits.”
Wildflowers carries accessories to coordinate with the clothing as well. “We have jewelry, gifts, little purses, hats, leggings — everything that goes along with a boutique.”
The majority of items are $39 or less. Styles differ, offering a selection of unique items to appeal to most shoppers.
“On the majority of our stuff — I call it ‘the Wildflowers style’ because it’s bold patterns, very colorful. If you were coming here to find a normal, plain dress, you’re not going to find it,” Huskey said. “You’re going to find small patterns, large patterns, very soft, comfortable, casual. We’re not super-dressy.
“We sell a lot of Easter dresses, graduation dresses, dresses for Mother’s Day and church dresses,” she said. “We carry tops and tunics and other things, but our big thing is dresses.”
New items come in every one to two weeks, and the store is currently fully stocked. “We’re constantly changing out our inventory, constantly clearancing out things to get new things in,” she said. “We’re closed Sunday and Monday, but we’re open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.”
A new service Huskey plans to offer on Mondays beginning in mid-April is boutique parties. “It would be a private party where someone would host a boutique, where they would bring in their guests and then get a percentage of sales either in cash or in trade,” she said.
Comfortable atmosphere
In addition to comfortable clothing, Huskey and part-time clerk Rhonda Price create a comfortable atmosphere for shoppers.
“When people come in here, we take the time to help them, to wait on them,” Huskey said. “We have a coffee bar if they want a cup of coffee. It’s just like a family. People get in here, they’re comfortable.”
She said Wildflowers’ greatest feature is customer service.
“We are so good to our customers,” she said. “We wait on them one-on-one. I feel like I’m their personal shopper. When they’re in the dressing room, we’re taking out dresses, finding different sizes. We are just so helpful. I’ve had reviews where people talk about how friendly, helpful and down-to-earth we are.
“And another thing is, if somebody comes in and needs prayer, we’ll stop what we’re doing and have prayer for them,” she said. In keeping with her faith, if a customer can’t afford the prices, she will discount the merchandise. “If I see a person in need, absolutely,” she said. “You can’t out-give God.”
Special events
Wildflowers Boutique is hosting a special event Saturday, March 25, in conjunction with the 40th anniversary celebration of Foothills Mall. Vicki McBee Irwin, author of the faith-based novel “A Journey for Rebecca,” will be having a book signing from noon to 4 p.m. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
In addition, Huskey is hosting a grand opening celebration and open house from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 1.
For more information and to see the types of merchandise in the boutique, visit Wildflowers Boutique on Facebook or Instagram. An option for shipping is also available. Stock changes from one day to the next but is constantly being replenished.
