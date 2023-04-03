Four agencies worked to contain a large wildland fire in Blount County that ignited Saturday evening, April 1, around Old Walland Highway and Foothills Parkway. The total land area involved is estimated at more than 20 acres, potentially around 50 acres.
Blount County Fire Protection District received a call shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, Chief Doug McClanahan said. The department arrived in less than 5 minutes with five trucks and 12 firefighters.
Near the base of the fire in lower terrain, firefighters worked to prevent two houses from catching. The uphill momentum of flames helped, McClanahan added.
When Blount County Fire arrived, he said crews were uncertain how far up the mountain the fire stretched but could tell it was climbing. The cause of the fire is unknown, but McClanahan said high wind speeds and steep terrain made containment challenging.
Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Stallions echoed the sentiment.
Less than an hour after Blount County Fire arrived, the National Park Service called TAVFD to assist with containment, Stallions said. Embers from the fire had jumped over Old Walland Highway and into Great Smoky Mountains National Park territory near a new section of Foothills Parkway.
From TAVFD, three trucks and 10 firefighters responded. They left after midnight Saturday, and BCFD monitored the fire throughout the night and early Sunday morning, leaving around 10:30 a.m.
Stallions said as of Monday morning, April 3, the fire was 100% contained and likely 95% burned out.
Although heavy rain showers fell Friday night, McClanahan said mountainous vegetation dries out quickly. By Saturday evening terrain was dry, but he said humidity and some frost Saturday night into Sunday morning did help extinguish flames.
He extended gratitude to all nearby residents or others who called and helped monitor the fire. Throughout Sunday, he said firefighters checked the area several times up until nightfall.
Stallions said TAVFD also received calls for concern of another fire Sunday evening, but it was part of what was already contained. While it continued to burn through Sunday and Monday, the fire was no longer growing by early Sunday morning.
No injuries have been reported.
Tennessee Division of Forestry and NPS also assisted with containment. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
