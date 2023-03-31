Steve Wildsmith could be considered something of a legend in the East Tennessee journalism community. Recognized for his writing excellence by the East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists, with further honors from press associations in Tennessee and South Carolina, he spent 17 years as entertainment writer with The Daily Times covering artists and events that played an intimate role in the arts and culture of these local environs.
Wildsmith’s March 24th induction into the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame brings him ultimate honors. Established by the group Friends of Literacy in 2004 to honor local and regional writers who have created an outstanding body of work, it garners public nominations on an annual basis. An independent panel of judges then evaluates the nominees based on recognition within the writer’s field, longevity, quality, and volume of work. All nominees must have been born in, currently reside in, or have a body of work related to the East Tennessee region.
A graduate of Tennessee Technological University, Wildsmith’s return to East Tennessee in 2001 saw the beginning of a career that spawned a successful career that continues to draw on his insights, awareness and knowledge of the local community. As a recovering addict with more than two decades of sobriety, he’s also recognized as an unwavering advocate for the East Tennessee recovery community, having written extensively about his own journey in an inspiring — and inspired — column for The Daily Times.
He pursued that dedication as a social media strategist and content writer for the Blount County drug and alcohol treatment center Cornerstone of Recovery before joining the Office of Marketing and Communications at Maryville College in early 2022 as a social media strategist. Last summer, he was promoted to assistant director of the department, where he is now responsible for press releases, website content, a twice-yearly alumni magazine, and numerous other marketing efforts.
Not surprisingly, Wildsmith’s dedication to journalism continues unabated. “It’s a rather organic and unglamorous origin story, to be honest,” he replied when asked how the passion for his profession first took root. “I can’t remember a time when I didn’t want to be a writer. I went to college at Tennessee Technological University for a degree in English/Journalism and never wavered, going to work for a tri-weekly newspaper in Middle Tennessee immediately after graduation.”
He said, in fact, that he’s been a writer as far back as he can remember. “I can recall writing fiction about a group of talking ants — cleverly nicknamed ‘Ants’ — when I was in third grade,” he said. “My fourth-grade teacher recognized my interest and encouraged me to write a ‘book,’ which I typed up on an old manual typewriter. It was titled ‘Bigfoot,’ which pretty much sums up the plot.”
Consequently, he said the recognition he recently received from the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame is especially meaningful. “It’s a huge honor, considering the caliber of writers who are members,” he said. “To see my name alongside scribes like Cormac McCarthy, James Agee, Alex Haley, R.B. Morris, and so many peers from the local journalism community is a little surreal. I had no idea I was even being considered until the organization reached out to me!”
Wildsmith is extremely forthright when the subject of his addiction is brought up, but he said that at the same time, it helped shore up his discipline. “It helped hold me accountable,” he said. “But more than anything else, I didn’t set out to become a columnist on addiction and recovery. I’ve always written a personal column, but in doing so, for the old Weekend edition of The Daily Times, leaving out a huge part of my life felt disingenuous. When former Daily Times editors Buzz Trexler and Larry Aldridge gave me the green light to tell my story, the response was overwhelming. There were a few negative comments — there always are — but by and large, the Blount County community responded in a profound way. There were a lot of congratulations, which I wasn’t necessarily seeking, but a whole lot more gratitude that somebody was finally talking about a subject long considered taboo but which affects so many families and individuals in this community.”
In a sense it helped underscore the affirmation he sought to share with others.“There’s a saying in recovery, that those of us who achieve it can only keep what we have by giving it away,” Wildsmith said. “The response prompted Larry and Buzz to suggest I write a regular column about it, and over time, I heard from literally hundreds of people who had questions, asked for advice or simply wanted to talk to someone who understood what they were going through. It was, without a doubt, the single most important thing I’ve ever written.”
He said that it’s that joy which informs his passion and purpose. “It’s humbling, man. So humbling,” he said. “I don’t pretend to be a great American novelist or a profound philosopher. I’m just a guy who can ‘write pretty,’ as my brother-in-law likes to say. But I think my ability to find magic in the mundane and to express it in such a way that tugs at the heart or pulls at the mind is what leads to a connection with readers who, even if they didn’t agree with a particular opinion or column, appreciate that I made them think or got them talking.”
Those rewards continue today. “I still get recognized around town, something I never take for granted,” Wildsmith said. “That The Daily Times is in capable hands with a new generation of reporters — along with a few veterans and experienced freelancers — is a great comfort, and I would encourage everyone to do themselves and their community a favor by supporting local journalism. Just because I’m not writing there doesn’t mean I’m not writing, and those whose bylines are in it work hard to turn words of their own into illumination of a community’s triumphs, troubles and tragedies.”
