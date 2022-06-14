For the fourth time since March, Alcoa city officials voted Tuesday on the annexation of two properties off Wildwood Road for residential development.
Alcoa Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the city boundary expansion for both properties on first reading. The annexation will be voted on a second and final time with a public hearing on July 12.
Commissioner Tanya Martin addressed a group of disappointed citizens with gratitude before the board meeting adjourned on Tuesday.
“I just wanted to thank the citizens for coming out tonight, for taking time out of your night to come and to voice your concerns,” Martin said. “Because that’s what we’re here for.”
Like at least one member of the public has every time the annexations have been on a city agenda, several spoke against adding the 163 acres to Alcoa city limits on Tuesday.
The land is mostly unused farmland owned by the Peery and Norton families, both of whom requested annexation into the city. During a May 27 briefing, commissioners and city administration emphasized that if both the properties weren’t annexed, the land would still develop within its current county boundaries.
On May 27, property records show the Norton family’s 20 acres sold to The Highlands at Little River, LLC. for $880,000. The Peery property hasn’t sold yet. And according to the annexation request signed by the Peery property owners, the land sale is contingent on annexation.
Brooke Givens, of Alcoa, echoed the contingency to board members on Tuesday.
“So this is really a developer’s plan,” Givens said. “He doesn’t want to buy it unless you annex it, and the rest of your community and the rest of the Wildwood community doesn’t want you to do that.”
Like other citizens who addressed the board, Givens said she is concerned for traffic on Wildwood Road and space inside Alcoa City School classrooms. She asked the board to complete school capacity and traffic studies before voting on the annexations.
The board and Alcoa Planning Commission have reiterated in previous meetings and briefings that before a site plan for development is brought to the table, necessary studies will be completed.
Robyn Askew, an attorney, spoke on behalf of the Peery and Norton property owners and asked the board to give her clients an opportunity to comply with the city’s development standards in the next step.
“I recognize there are issues with roadways here,” Askew said. “What sort of density will you allow? Those are all questions that come after this step, when the developer brings to you a proposed plan for building upon this property.”
Density and design of the 163 acres won’t be presented to city officials in the future unless annexation is approved on second reading by the board and studies for the impact of the Wildwood development are completed.
During the May briefing, Commissioner Tracey Cooper said Alcoa has better infrastructure in place compared to the county to support the integrity of the land. City Manager Mark Johnson similarly said that Alcoa is more strict on development standards than the county.
Neighbor to the Peery property, Terri Shields Bobo, has spoken at every meeting and said she is concerned about destroying wildlife, polluting the Little River and facing blowback from a development beside her farmland and home.
With an expanding county-wide economy, Alcoa has encouraged and approved residential development to keep pace with the job growth and population increases. Lack of affordable housing in Blount County has also racked commissioner comments during city and county public meetings.
