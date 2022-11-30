Wildwood Neighborhood Association and the Petree Farm sued the city of Alcoa one day after Blount County also filed suit over the annexation of about 200 acres off Wildwood Road near Sam Houston School Road.
Alcoa Board of Commissioners gave the final signoff to bring the property into city limits on Aug. 9, 2022. WNA and the Petree’s filed their suit with Blount County Circuit Court one month later on Sept. 8.
Most recently, the city of Alcoa filed a response with the court on Nov. 18 stating the lawsuit should be dismissed based on neither the WNA or Petree’s having proper authority to request the annexations be overturned.
Controversial proceedings started in the spring and passed between Alcoa officials and members of the public who don’t want to see Wildwood farmland graded and developed into a residential neighborhood.
Property owners requested that Alcoa bring their land into city limits, which extends city services — utilities, emergency services — and allows for more dense development. Alcoa ultimately approved the requests noting property owners have a right to do what they wish with their land
Blount County officials opposed the annexations from the beginning. Back and forth between the two governments resulted in property owners omitting nearly 100 acres from their annexation requests.
The county claimed the near-100 acres wasn’t able to be annexed by the city of Alcoa because it was not mapped as part of the city’s growth plan. Both cities of Alcoa and Maryville formed a map in coordination with the county over 20 years ago that showed how far into the county each city can grow, known as an urban growth boundary.
Although Alcoa annexed the portion agreed by both governments to be in its growth boundary, the Wildwood properties don’t share a border with Alcoa city limits. That’s the basis of Blount County’s lawsuit.
WNA and the Petree’s approached from the same angle in an amended version of their complaint — the initiating document of a civil lawsuit — filed on Nov. 3, two months after the original complaint.
In September, the complaint from WNA and the Petree’s stated the land should remain in Blount County because annexations aren’t necessary for the welfare of the property owners or municipality as a whole. A second claim stated the city used “unlawful procedures” while formally annexing the land and creating a plan of services for utilities and emergency response.
The city of Alcoa argued WNA’s and the Petree’s claims don’t uphold in court because neither has the authority to make such claims for multiple different reasons.
One states WNA didn’t provide proof that its board of directors approved filing a lawsuit against the city. Another argument from the city states WNA and the Petree’s lawsuit only upholds in court if the Tennessee Attorney General had been involved in two separate ways. Other claims center on neither the WNA and Petree’s owning property within the annexed land.
