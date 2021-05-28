Jerry Wilkinson, of Atlanta and formerly of Blount County, was awarded an honorary doctorate from LaGrange (Georgia) College during the recent spring commencement ceremony.
Wilkinson graduated from Alcoa High School in 1963. The Alcoa City Schools Foundation awarded him its Legacy of Excellence Award in 2016.
He also graduated from Duke University, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and did post-graduate work at Harvard University. He founded Wilkinson Companies, a private real estate investment, management and construction firm. He has served on numerous boards in the Atlanta area.
