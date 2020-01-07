Rooms that are too hot or too cold, HVAC units that are so loud it is difficult to teach, and leaks.
Work orders for the past several years at Blount County’s high schools detail issues teachers, students and maintenance staff have been dealing with related to heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems that include some equipment that is more than 40 years old.
A sampling from the maintenance requests The Daily Times reviewed shows the common complaints:
We have no heat in the theater.
A/C unit is leaking
The A/C unit in room 207 vibrates the whole ceiling when you turn it on ... Very hot in that room
Can’t get the chiller up and running ... Restarted it 2 times still won’t stay running
One of my chlllers keeps shutting off and not starting back up
Several teachers say that the heating and air units in their rooms are making a high pitched whistling sound.
The rooftop heat and air unit over the criminal justice room keeps throwing a breaker and won’t come on so that room has no heat or air.
My air unit is blowing cold air and does not cut off (in January 2019). It is 64 degrees in my room (which is warmer than the 58-59 it was last week)
Problems are most severe at William Blount High School, which runs numerous dehumidifiers.
“The temperature situation has improved for the moment, but I hesitate to say that,” Principal Rob Clark said Tuesday, Jan. 7, the first day students returned from winter break.
The William Blount commons area is “notoriously cold,” he noted, along with the gymnasium and auditorium. Before testing in December the maintenance staff succeeded in bringing classroom temperatures to a comfortable level, he said.
Most of the moisture intrusion issues are in interior classrooms, including the library area, according to Clark.
Workers have managed to reduce the noise issues but not eliminate them.
“They are not as quiet as I’d like, but they have improved,” Clark said.
Progress at Heritage
In 2016, Blount County Schools used about $500,000 from its fund balance for new HVAC units serving the main classroom area at Heritage High School, and it participated in a pilot program with Trane on energy efficiency.
If the district had been able to fund that process all the way through, the environment at Heritage wouldn’t be an issue, said Owen Nevader, comprehensive solutions leader for Trane, which now is working on proposals for both high schools.
One unit serving the Heritage career and technical education building went out last year and was replaced also, but older units still serve the campus.
Heritage doesn’t have extreme temperature variations now, according to Principal Jake Jones.
“The moisture intrusion is the biggest issue that we have,” he said, and occurs along the front wall of the school. That includes the main office and his office, where the moisture has caused new paint to chip off.
Several classrooms have dehumidifiers, according to Jones, and if there is a downpour there are occasional leaks in some areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.