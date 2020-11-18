William Blount High School and Heritage Middle School students will receive virtual learning instruction Nov. 19 and Nov. 20.
As previously announced, all Blount County Schools students will receive virtual learning instruction on Nov. 23 and Nov.24. Blount County Schools plans to return to in-person learning in all buildings on Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.