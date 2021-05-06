Brandon Chester reared back and heaved a softball Thursday from the goal line inside William Blount’s Mike White Field.
He grinned from ear to ear as the ball landed at the 25-yard line and his classmates cheered his name.
For Chester and the more than 15 other students participating from William Blount High School’s three special education classes, a day like Thursday would not have been possible if not for his teachers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the area Special Olympics event that had been held every spring for 35-plus years in Blount County was cancelled.
Two months ago, teachers in the special education program as well as school administrators got together to give their students the day they look forward to every year: the WBHS Field Day, which included everything from a morning parade around campus, a fire truck, police escort, softball toss and other track and field events with T-shirts and medals for everyone.
“It was kind of a collaboration of all three classes,” said Kaylee Christenbery, one of three special needs teachers at William Blount. “We were all bummed out because the Special Olympics wasn’t going to happen so we got all of the backing support from our school and we just threw it together for the kids.”
According to Stephanie Hearon, who teaches the junior and senior students in the program, the students’ disappointment in the cancellation of the Special Olympics was quickly replaced with excitement when they were told about the Field Day.
“This is huge for them,” Hearon said. “All they talk about all year long is, ‘when is the Special Olympics?’ They’ve been bummed out all year and have been asking about basketball and track and field and each time I’ve had to tell them we couldn’t. COVID is not a nice word in our room. A T-shirt design contest is how I broke it to my kids. I told them we were going to have a Field Day, we were going to have our Special Olympics here so they were very excited.”
For Chester, who won a first-place medal in a one lap race around the track, the day was even more special considering it is his senior year and would have been his last opportunity to participate in the Olympics.
“It was exciting,” Chester said as he flashed his medal. “I liked it, I enjoyed it. I love doing it and it’s been a fun thing to do. It was actually awesome.”
Cheering Chester on from the stands were his parents, Mike Chester, mother Damia Abbott and sister Hailey Chester. Up until a week ago, it was unclear if they, along with the other families, would even be able to attend because of COVID restrictions.
“For us, we were worried about Brandon not being able to do it because of the whole COVID thing,” Mike Chester said. “When they said that we could come, we thought, ‘that’s awesome.’ They really pulled it together and did a real good job for the kids and everything. It means a lot. It’s his last one and we’re glad to be here.”
Emily Morgan works as an occupational therapist for the school and works one-on-one with many of the students in special education classes. She said having families in attendance was as big of a deal for the parents as it was for the students.
“I think it’s such a great opportunity for the parents just to see them,” Morgan said. “Just to see them be able to do things that other, typical developing kids can do on a regular basis. Just to have that opportunity to see them in that capacity is a great thing for them.”
The night before Field Day, Jennifer Payne and Rhonda Hensley spent the evening volunteering at Culver’s Restaurant, where it agreed to donate a part of the proceeds earned during the hours the pair worked to the special needs program. It was just one of the many behind-the-scenes things Payne and Hensley did to make Thursday happen.
“This is really important to them,” Payne said. “They love it, they enjoy it whether they win or lose. They just love to be out here and they love the attention. They’re happy with their award, no matter what it is. They missed their last Olympics so this is something that we could do for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.