Hours after seeing the “Top Gun: Maverick” movie in May, Ryan Simpson was off to earn his pilot’s license, followed a few days later by classmate Tate Erdmann.
William Blount High School seniors this year, they were among 200 high school students to receive Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy scholarships, valued at about $22,500 each, to earn a private pilot certificate. More than 1,300 applied.
The scholarships from Headquarters Air Force Junior ROTC covered their transportation, room and board, academics and flight hours during an eight-week summer course at a partner university.
The daughter of a Marine, Tate also saw her brother go through Army boot camp and jumped at the ROTC opportunity at William Blount. When she received the email last spring that she had earned the scholarship, Tate said, “I yelled to my brother, ‘Hey, Ty, guess what? I’m going to be able to fly planes this summer,” and then she started crying when she told her mother.
Ryan was in class when William Blount’s senior aerospace science instructor, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Carmella Lawson, called him into the hallway to deliver the news. “I just started bawling my eyes out,” he said, and then called his parents. His father served in the Army and his grandfather in the Navy.
Both cadets already had flown solo through the FLIGHT (Flight Lesson Instructional Grants Helping Teens) Foundation, with support from William Blount AFJROTC boosters.
“He had six hours before we went; I had 11,” Tate said.
Ryan trained this summer at Texas Southern University in Houston and Tate at Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville, Iowa.
Their days were divided between instruction on the ground and at the controls of a Cessna 172 aircraft. “Flying the plane is probably a little bit simpler than learning all the ground school that goes along with it,” Ryan said.
After a full day of instruction they would spend an hour or more studying individually or in groups.
Check ride
The cadets had to pass a written ground test and hour long oral exam before a check flight of about an hour.
“It was really nerve wracking,” said Ryan, who volunteered to be first in his group and completed the requirements in six and a half weeks.
“I did one pattern in the airport and then it got hit by a storm,” he said. “We had to divert to another airport and do my check ride there,” dodging clouds and trying to stay out of air pockets.
When Tate was scheduled for her flight, she explained, the winds were “out of my personal minimums,” with too much potential for crosswinds. She opted to delay until later. “We went up for a sunset check ride,” she said. “It was super smooth, and everything went really, really, really well.”
While they weren’t flying jets like in “Top Gun,” Tate said, “”It’s as cool as it seems, absolutely, even just training in a little Cessna.”
Ryan and Tate hope to go on a flight together soon.
Top of the class
Lawson was thrilled for the cadets to have this opportunity. “These two are definitely the top of their class, bar none,” she said. “They have shown me that they are leaders.”
“Ryan was our drill team commander last year as a junior, which is unheard of,” Lawson said. “I’ve not done that in the nine years that I’ve been here. Tate is stepping up to be the commander this year.”
“One of them has been my top cadet in their class every year,” Lawson said.
Both have been eager to take advantage of the opportunities in William Blount’s JROTC program.
“Colonel always says that you can sit in class, do your work, wear your uniform every Tuesday and just pass ROTC like that, but you don’t really get the full experience,” Ryan said. The program also has nine clubs, including color guard, drill, honor guard and a new Aviation Club this year, with drones, robots and rockets.
As a ninth grader, Ryan said, he was shy but pushed himself to face his fears with activities such as volunteering for community service projects.
Both cadets are highly motivated and spurred on by the success of the other.
“We’re best friends, and I feel like that rivalry pushes us to our limits,” Ryan said.
“Absolutely, we’re definitely always pushing each other,” Tate agreed.
Even when they are working out at separate gyms, the friendly competition continues. “Every time one of us hits a new personal record, we text each other and make sure the other one knows,” Tate said. “’Guess what I just did,’ or, ‘I’m at the gym right now. Are you sitting on the couch?’”
Both are applying to the U.S. Air Force Academy and plan to be pilots, whether they are flying for the military or a commercial employer.
“I hope I can get both of them into the Air Force Academy,” Lawson said. “No matter what they do they’re going to be successful, because they just have that mindset.”
